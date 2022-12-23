‘Like holding one of my own children’: Officers describe recovery of missing baby Kason

It was one of the most rewarding experiences in Sgt. Shawn Anderson’s 23-year career in law enforcement.

On Dec. 22, with a dangerous cold front rolling into the state, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department brought a miraculous conclusion to an intense search. Anderson, along with Sgt. Richard El, were among the officers to recover 5-month-old baby Kason Thomas after the child had been reported missing from Columbus, Ohio, causing panic among family and the community.

“When we were alerted to where baby Kason was, and was able to actually lay eyes on him, I felt like a miracle had happened,” said Anderson, who’s been with Indianapolis police for 19 years.

The two police sergeants had been working since 1 p.m. Thursday when they responded to where the baby was found, inside his mother’s stolen 2010 Honda. In a tweet, Anderson is seen holding the child, who they described in good spirits and good health when found.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Sgt. Shawn Anderson holds baby Kason Thomas in an Indianapolis Papa Johns location after the missing Columbus, Ohio, twin was safely found in a car outside the restaurant Dec. 22, 2022.

“I couldn’t imagine not knowing where my kids are,” El said. “We were just excited we were able to locate him, reunite him with his family and he was safe and well."

The two police sergeants consider the finding of baby Kason Thomas a heartwarming, joyful end – even a holiday miracle. The 5-month-old and his twin, Kyair, were taken the running car they were in was stolen from a Donatos Pizza about 9:45 p.m. Monday night in Columbus while their mother was inside the restaurant.

Kyair and Kason Thomas were left in a running car around 9:45 p.m. Monday as their mother went inside Donatos Pizza, 920 N. High St. in Columbus' Short North neighborhood. The car was gone by the time she turned around, according to Columbus police.

Indianapolis police on Thursday afternoon arrested 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, who earlier in the week was charged with kidnapping. Kason, however, was not with Jackson.

Police said Kyair Thomas was left in his car carrier seat in the parking lot at Dayton International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, found by a passerby between two vehicles.

Both sergeants said the case particularly hits home as fathers themselves.

"Holding baby Kason was like holding one of my own children. It was that meaningful for me," Anderson said.

In addition to thanking their fellow officers for the success in finding the child, both El and Anderson credit the community for assisting in the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Columbus missing twins: Indiana officers share moments after boy found