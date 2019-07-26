Should You Be Holding Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (MCX:MSNG)?

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (MCX:MSNG) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. MSNG is a financially-sound company with a great history high-grade dividend payments, trading at a great value. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Mosenergo here.

MSNG's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that MSNG has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. MSNG seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 8.01x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows. MSNG's share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if MSNG's projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Compared to the rest of the electric utilities industry, MSNG is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This bolsters the proposition that MSNG's price is currently discounted.

MSNG's high dividend payments make it one of the best dividend stocks on the market, and it has also been able to maintain it at a level in which net income is able to cover dividend payments.

