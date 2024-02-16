What’s holding up restoration of Tampa’s Jackson House? A secret deal.

TAMPA — It seemed everything was set for restoration to begin on the Jackson House, the downtown segregation-era Black boarding home that is deteriorating and likely cannot survive a major storm.

In October, the city of Tampa agreed on a land swap with 717 Parking, which owns a surface parking lot next to the historic structure at 851 E. Zack St. The deal would provide the Jackson House with room for a city-required 10-foot fire code buffer between property boundaries.

That was believed to be the final hurdle for the restoration to be funded largely with government money.

But there is one more obstacle — an agreement proposed to the Jackson House Foundation nonprofit by 717 Parking.

The details are a mystery.

The foundation has yet to sign it and, until they do, restoration remains on hold. Chairperson Carolyn Collins was not enthusiastic about whatever has been proposed.

“Maybe we are being asked to do things we shouldn’t do at all,” she said. “If we are required, we want to make sure we’re doing what is best for the Jackson House.”

Asked for particulars of the proposal, she said, “We don’t have the flexibility to discuss details.”

717 owner Jason Accardi did not provide details, either.

“We have proposed a mutual cooperation agreement and the Jackson House Foundation is reviewing and considering the same,” he said through an email.

CJ Roberts, the CEO of the Tampa Bay History Center that is assisting with the restoration that will turn the Jackson House into a Black history museum, said he thinks the proposal involves site access and construction staging.

Accardi said “this agreement has nothing to do with our agreement with the City and that it is in no way delaying or holding up progress under the City’s agreement and/or our commitments made to the City thereunder.”

But something is delaying the next step.

“The contract between the city and Acardis is signed, but numerous steps must occur before any property is transferred,” city spokesperson Adam Smith said.

Asked if the proposed agreement between 717 and the foundation is one of those steps, Smith declined to comment. He also declined to comment on whether the city knows the details of the proposed agreement

The city has allocated $1 million in Community Redevelopment Area funds to the restoration of the two-story, 4,000-square-foot building where notables like Ray Charles and Cab Calloway stayed. It was built in the turn of the 20th century.

A spokesperson for Jeff Vinik’s Family Foundation, which has donated $1 million toward restoration, also declined to comment.

In all, the Jackson House Foundation has received $4 million through grants and donations, with Hillsborough County providing $500,000 and the state of Florida $1.5 million.

On three occasions since October, Tampa City Council has requested that Collins provide a status update at a meeting, but the foundation has asked for a continuance each time, with this week’s meeting being the latest. The foundation is next scheduled for the May 2 meeting.

“We provided the money years ago,” Councilman Bill Carlson said. “Now we have removed the other obstacles. It’s time for the foundation to step forward with an action plan.”

But they don’t have one finalized yet.

Jerel McCants, the architect in charge of the restoration, said he cannot complete a restoration plan until the Jackson House receives that easement through the land swap.

“We can’t do anything,” he said, “until the agreement is set.”