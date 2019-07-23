Should You Be Holding Toyota Caetano Portugal, S.A. (ELI:SCT)?

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Toyota Caetano Portugal, S.A. (ELI:SCT), there's is a financially-sound company with a strong track record of performance, trading at a discount. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Toyota Caetano Portugal here.

Solid track record, good value and pays a dividend

In the previous year, SCT has ramped up its bottom line by 37%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did SCT outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Auto industry expansion, which generated a 3.9% earnings growth. This is an notable feat for the company. SCT's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. SCT appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.25x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

ENXTLS:SCT Income Statement, July 23rd 2019 More

SCT's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if SCT's projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Compared to the rest of the auto industry, SCT is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This supports the theory that SCT is potentially underpriced.

ENXTLS:SCT Intrinsic value, July 23rd 2019 More

