Should You Be Holding Verkkokauppa.com Oyj (HEL:VERK)?

I've been keeping an eye on Verkkokauppa.com Oyj (HEL:VERK) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe VERK has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with great financial health as well as a an impressive track record of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record

Over the past few years, VERK has demonstrated a proven ability to generate robust returns of 25% Not surprisingly, VERK outperformed its industry which returned 12%, giving us more conviction of the company’s capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward. VERK’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that VERK manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. Investors should not worry about VERK’s debt levels because the company has none! It has only utilized funding from its equity capital to run the business, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. VERK has plenty of financial flexibility, without debt obligations to meet in the short term, as well as the headroom to raise debt should it need to in the future.

HLSE:VERK Income Statement Export January 19th 19 More

