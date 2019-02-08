Should You Be Holding New World Development Company Limited (HKG:17)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on New World Development Company Limited (HKG:17) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. 17 is a financially-healthy , dividend-paying company with a an impressive track record of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on New World Development here.

Proven track record with adequate balance sheet and pays a dividend

Over the past few years, 17 has more than doubled its earnings, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. In addition to beating its historical values, 17 also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of 49%. This is an notable feat for the company. 17 is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. 17’s earnings amply cover its interest expense. Paying interest on time and in full can help the company get favourable debt terms in the future, leading to lower cost of debt and helps 17 expand.

SEHK:17 Income Statement Export February 8th 19 More

17 is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

SEHK:17 Historical Dividend Yield February 8th 19 More

Next Steps:

For New World Development, I’ve compiled three essential factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 17’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 17’s outlook. Valuation: What is 17 worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 17 is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of 17? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

