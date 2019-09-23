Holding a Young Girl's Hand, A Man Reportedly Jumped in Front of a New York City Subway Train. The Girl Survived

A 45-year-old man and a 5-year-old girl were struck by a train in the Bronx, New York City on Monday morning, the New York City Police Department tells TIME. The man was unresponsive when medical personnel arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene, but the girl survived with scratches and lacerations after bystanders pulled her from the subway tracks — video footage from the scene showing her being brought out from under the train by commuters who had descended onto the tracks to help. She is in a stable condition at Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx.

A father jumped in front of an oncoming No. 4 train in the Bronx holding his backpack-wearing 5-year-old daughter Monday morning in a suicide attempt, killing himself and injuring the child. Prayers to her because she is going to be traumatized by this. 🙏🏽



📽: Nasia Jenkins pic.twitter.com/cXPKc4J65c



— Lorenzo Dozier / Team Awesome (@TeamAwesome418) September 23, 2019

The apparent suicide took place at the Kingsbridge Road subway station No. 4 train. Police were called at about 8 a.m.

Witnesses say the man jumped in front of the tracks and pulled the girl in. NYPD could not confirm the pair’s identities, or that the man was the girl’s father. Their investigation is ongoing.

4 trains have resumed making all scheduled stops in the Bronx after someone was struck by a train at Kingsbridge Rd, and we completed our investigation with the NYPD.



Continue to expect delays in both directions while we get trains back on schedule.https://t.co/VGbIBVcRW8



— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) September 23, 2019

Kingsbridge Hts, the #Bronx. Apparent suicide of a dad who jumped in front of an oncoming 4 train at Kingsbridge Rd, holding his 5 year old daughter by the hand. She was injured in the fall but not by the train, pulled from the tracks by people on the platform. #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/5XDpvnxsM0 — Sonia Rincón (@SoniaRincon) September 23, 2019

If you or someone you know may be contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line. In emergencies, call 911, or seek care from a local hospital or mental health provider.