Should Link Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8237) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we are going to look at Link Holdings Limited (HKG:8237) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Link Holdings:

0.041 = HK$12m ÷ (HK$962m – HK$325m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Link Holdings has an ROCE of 4.1%.

Is Link Holdings’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Link Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Hospitality industry average of 5.2%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Putting aside Link Holdings’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Link Holdings delivered an ROCE of 4.1%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That implies the business has been improving.

SEHK:8237 Last Perf February 11th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Link Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Link Holdings’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Link Holdings has total liabilities of HK$325m and total assets of HK$962m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 34% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, Link Holdings’s low ROCE is unappealing.