RE&S Holdings Limited's (Catalist:1G1) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 4.2% over the past month, it is easy to disregard RE&S Holdings (Catalist:1G1). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to RE&S Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for RE&S Holdings is:

24% = S$9.5m ÷ S$40m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each SGD1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made SGD0.24 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

RE&S Holdings' Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

First thing first, we like that RE&S Holdings has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 2.8% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for RE&S Holdings' moderate 13% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 18% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if RE&S Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is RE&S Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

RE&S Holdings has a three-year median payout ratio of 39%, which implies that it retains the remaining 61% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, RE&S Holdings has paid dividends over a period of four years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that RE&S Holdings' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for RE&S Holdings by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

