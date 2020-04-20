What Is ALSO Holding's (VTX:ALSN) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

ALSO Holding (VTX:ALSN) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 38% gain, recovering from prior weakness. The full year gain of 43% is pretty reasonable, too.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Check out our latest analysis for ALSO Holding

How Does ALSO Holding's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 22.06 that there is some investor optimism about ALSO Holding. As you can see below, ALSO Holding has a higher P/E than the average company (19.7) in the electronic industry.

SWX:ALSN Price Estimation Relative to Market April 20th 2020 More

That means that the market expects ALSO Holding will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

ALSO Holding increased earnings per share by an impressive 23% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 10%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does ALSO Holding's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

ALSO Holding's net debt is 4.3% of its market cap. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On ALSO Holding's P/E Ratio

ALSO Holding trades on a P/E ratio of 22.1, which is above its market average of 16.9. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is very good. Therefore, it's not particularly surprising that it has a above average P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about ALSO Holding over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 16.0 back then to 22.1 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.