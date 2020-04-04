Holdout States Resist Calls for Stay-at-Home Orders: 'What Are You Waiting For?'

Parishioner Maria Torres, of Des Moines, Iowa, prays the Rosary in an empty St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Friday, March 27, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Daily masses continue to be available online in response to the new coronavirus outbreak but the church is open daily for private prayers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A surge in coronavirus deaths in the United States has prompted the vast majority of governors to order their residents to stay home, but a small number of states are resisting increasingly urgent calls to shut down.

The pressure on the holdouts in the Midwest and the South has mounted in recent days as fellow governors, public-health experts and even their own citizens urge them to adopt tougher measures that have been put in place across 41 states and Washington, D.C.

Health experts warn that the coronavirus can easily exploit any gaps in a state-by-state patchwork of social distancing in the country, where the death toll climbed past 6,600 on Friday.

“I just don’t understand why we’re not doing that,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, said on CNN. “We really should be.”

By Friday, nine states had yet to issue formal statewide stay-at-home orders. It is the most direct, stringent measure available, going beyond closing down restaurants and schools and instructing all residents to stay at home, except for necessities. In some of those states, cities and counties had stepped in to issue their own orders, leaving a patchwork of restrictions.

The contrast is the starkest in five states — Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota — where there are no such orders in place, either in major cities or statewide. Another four had partial restrictions issued locally in certain cities or counties.

In interviews and at news conferences this week, the governors in the holdout states defended their decision, saying that they had already taken strong steps — closing schools, and shutting down or limiting many aspects of public life, including restaurants, bars, gyms, bowling alleys and movie theaters.

“I can’t lock the state down,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa, which has recorded more than 600 confirmed cases and at least 11 deaths. “People also have to be responsible for themselves.”

For many conservative governors who believe strongly in small government and personal responsibility, the prospect of mandatory stay-at-home orders is anathema and they rejected what they called a catchall approach that could wreck their states’ economies. Though governors issuing the orders elsewhere have spanned the political spectrum, with some Republican governors emerging as early and strong advocates, the remaining holdout states are all Republican-led.

Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota said he was appealing to residents “who love liberty and freedom” to respect social-distancing rules. “It’s important that we exercise individual responsibility,” he said at a news conference. “By following these guidelines, we’re literally saving lives.”

Some holdout governors have issued different levels of restrictions within their states. Iowa has adopted a point system to determine whether particular parts of the state should be ordered to shelter in place. In Nebraska, restaurants in more rural areas were still open for customers to eat-in — as long as there were fewer than 10 at a time.

Other states with partial restrictions in cities or counties, but no statewide orders, included Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and Wyoming.

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas had previously toughened social-distancing guidelines, but stopped short of calling the move a statewide stay-at-home order; on Friday, a spokesman clarified that Texas was indeed under a statewide mandate. Also Friday, the governors of Missouri and Alabama, who had previously resisted such a move, also issued stay-at-home orders.

“Some will naturally say, why did you wait so long?” Gov. Kay Ivey of Alabama said. “Others will say, why now?” She said she had sought balanced measures that “would look out for people’s safety while keeping government from choking the life out of business and commerce.”

In many of the holdout states — largely rural, with far fewer cases than the hardest hit regions like New York City — residents said they were already social distancing, even without formal orders.

Still, some feared the lack of clear instructions could leave dangerous gaps.

“If we don’t get some clear directive from our governor, people will begin to rationalize reasons for getting together: ‘It’s not that bad. I see them anyway at the store,’” said Nancy DeBoer, a nurse in Brookings, South Dakota, home to South Dakota State University. “It’s our governor’s responsibility to show some leadership.”