Hole in I-77 bridge causes headache for Chester County drivers

Traffic was backed up for miles Tuesday morning behind crews working on a bridge that’s part of a South Carolina interstate.

The bridge, which had a large hole in it, is part of Interstate 77 South in Chester County. It’s north of Great Falls Highway and runs over a creek.

One of the two lanes of I-77 South was closed. Traffic was backed up for several miles behind it.

It’s not clear what caused the hole, but according to the Richburg Fire Department, repairs were expected to take 8 hours.

