Hole-in-one prize winner sues after she’s denied keys to new Mercedes-Benz in Florida

Anyone who recorded a hole-in-one at a golf tournament in May in Central Florida was to win a $90,000 prize — a new Mercedes-Benz.

However, the tournament was “rigged” so no one could win, according to a new lawsuit.

The prize winner, Linda L. Chen, of Orange County, never got the keys or title to the car after her hole-in-one on the 11th hole at Isleworth Golf & Country Club in Windermere on May 22, the lawsuit says.

The event — a fundraiser called “Fins on the Fairway” benefitting Nova Southeastern University Orlando — offered a Mercedes E Class vehicle as a prize to “Amateur Golfers Only,” a complaint filed Aug. 23 in Orange County says.

When Chen went to claim her prize, Timothy J. Galvin, who the complaint says organized the event, is accused of refusing to discuss her win, which was witnessed by two non-playing individuals he hired, Chen’s playing partner and her caddie, according to the complaint.

Instead, Galvin is accused of telling her “she was never going to be able to claim the prize vehicle” and walked off, the complaint says.

Chen filed her lawsuit against Galvin, his company Tournament Golf Events, Mercedes-Benz of South Orlando, which also advertised the prize, and ACE Hole in One, a company that provided hole-in-one coverage for the tournament.

Chen seeks to recover the title to the Mercedes — or $90,000, the complaint shows.

In an emailed statement to McClatchy News on Aug. 25, Galvin said Nova Southeastern University organized the tournament and Mercedes-Benz sponsored the hole-in-one prize indemnity through his company.

He said he didn’t deny Chen’s claim to her prize. Rather, the prize indemnifier, ACE Hole in One, did.

Attorneys representing Mercedes-Benz of South Orlando declined a request for comment from McClatchy News on Aug. 25, saying they are unable to comment on pending litigation. ACE Hole in One didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Why Chen was denied the prize

On June 14, Galvin emailed attorneys representing Chen, notifying them that “Ms. Chen’s hole in one prize claim has been denied,” according to his email attached as an exhibit in the complaint.

The reason was her former status as a professional golfer, Galvin wrote, the exhibit shows. Chen was a professional golfer more than 15 years ago, the complaint says.

Galvin told McClatchy News he previously told Chen “that I didn’t think that she would be eligible for the prize, due to her former status, and that I would contact the prize indemnifier whom I used for the event.”

After Galvin spoke with Ace Hole in One, he was told “(Chen) was not eligible,” he said.

According to the complaint, Chen is no longer a golf professional and has been officially registered as an amateur with the U.S. Golf Association for more than 15 years.

She “meets the definition of an ‘amateur golfer’ under both the USGA guidelines and Ace Hole In One contract signed by the tournament client,” the complaint says.

McClatchy News contacted the USGA for comment on Aug. 28 and was awaiting a response.

Chen is suing on several causes of action, including breach of contract, the complaint says.

“By showing up, entering the Fins on the Fairway golf tournament, her host paying the entry fees, and hitting a hole in one … (Chen) accepted the Defendants’ offer, formed a contract, paid consideration, and fulfilled her obligations under the contract,” the complaint says.

Isleworth Golf & Country Club’s course was designed by Arnold Palmer and is the former home course of Tiger Woods, according to Sports Illustrated.

Windermere is about 15 miles southwest of downtown Orlando.

