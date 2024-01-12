Hole in street swallows car in the Central Business District
Hole in street swallows car in the Central Business District
Hole in street swallows car in the Central Business District
These power banks, rechargeable lights and warm winter duds can keep you comfortable during Mother Nature's worst.
In an interview at CES in Las Vegas, CEO Cristiano Amon expressed confidence about Qualcomm’s business in China, its largest market by revenue.
We round up the Autoblog editors' favorite reveals from CES 2024, including a whole slew of EVs from practical vans to sports SUVs.
It's durable, versatile and, contrary to popular belief, surprisingly easy to maintain.
It's been two decades since I developed the first driverless motorcycle, Ghostrider, as part of the DARPA Grand Challenge, an event that is widely viewed as the dawn of autonomous vehicles. With such rapid advances, at the time, the consensus was that there would be an autonomous car in every driveway within the next 10 years. Much progress has been made since then, and 2024 — the 20th anniversary of Ghostrider — will be another seminal year for autonomous vehicles, especially for off-road industries.
Open banking -- where traditional banks can share data, and build new services, by way of APIs that bring their ageing systems into the 21st century -- has seen its biggest traction to date in mature economies, where the vast majority of consumers and businesses already have bank accounts; are au fait with digital transactions; and are receptive to trying out new approaches to everyday problems if that can save them time and money. Prometeo, a startup out of Uruguay building channels to enable open banking across Latin America, is today announcing that it has picked up $13 million in funding to expand its business. Since its founding in 2018, Prometeo has grown so far on relatively lean funding.
Toyota GR Yaris appears at Tokyo Auto Salon with more power, updated styling and even a rally-style handbrake option.
Looking for a super-affordable, waterproof car trash can? Look no further. This Femuar car trash can is more than half-off right now, just $6.99.
Nvidia is taking AI on the road at CES 2024.
This No. 1 bestselling invention has more than 48,000 shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
The short-track series began in 2021 and was televised on ESPN in 2023.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
Tesla Inc. notified workers at its California car plant of pay increases across its U.S. factories, the latest bump by a nonunion automaker the United Auto Workers is trying to organize.
Hertz is selling off a third of its electric vehicle fleet, which is predominantly made up of Teslas, and will buy gas cars with some of the money it makes from the sales. The company cited lower demand for EVs and higher-than-expected repair costs as reasons for the decision. Hertz told shareholders that it believes it will be able to make up that loss in the coming years.
Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath couldn't be happier with the integration of Google built-in, the branded product that embeds Google apps and services directly into the company's EVs. On the sidelines of CES 2024, Ingenlath committed to sticking with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the middleware that allows drivers to project their smartphone onto the car's infotainment display. GM, for instance, decided not to make the new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV compatible with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling new vehicle, and the Ford F-150 is the best-selling used vehicle overall, closely followed by the Chevrolet Silverado.
Presidential immunity isn’t a myth. It’s just never been applied in anything like the manner Trump is proposing.
Our 2024 mega photo gallery for CES where we show you all the automotive reveals from the Las Vegas tech show.
Are you ready for the next winter storm?
Finn, a startup based out of Munich that operates a platform for new car subscriptions -- an alternative to buying or leasing for those who want to drive new vehicles -- has raised a sizable round of growth funding, money it plans to use to expand its tech and reach, with a move into more electric vehicles and cloud-based tools to manage its services. The company, which currently manages 25,000 subscriptions in Germany and the U.S., has raised €100 million ($109-110 million), a Series C that values the company at €600 million post-money ($658 million at current rates). Planet First Partners, a European growth equity firm that says it focuses on sustainability, is leading the round.