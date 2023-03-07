Holi 2023: India celebrates festival of colours

·2 min read
Children's are seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Kolkata , India , on 5 march 2023 ,with colored powder called ''Abir'' . Holi , also known as festival of colors is a Hindu festival is held to celebrate the arrival of Spring in India.
Children and adults celebrate Holi with bright colours

Millions of Indians are celebrating Holi - the festival of colours - at home and around the world.

The festival which marks the last full-moon day of the lunar month celebrates the beginning of spring and the victory of good over evil.

People celebrate this day by smearing bright colours on friends and family, offering prayers and burning a bonfire to symbolically destroy the bad so that the good can triumph.

People daubed in colors celebrations for Holi in Kolkata, India on 05 March 2023.
Holi is marked with colourful dances and performances
MATHURA, INDIA - 2023/03/01: Hindu devotees play with colorful powders (Gulal) at the Radharani Temple of Nandgaon during the festival. Holi Festival of India is one of the biggest colorful celebrations in India as many tourists and devotees gather to observe this colorful event. At the beginning of spring, the festival celebrates the divine love of Radha and Krishna and represents the victory of good over evil.
The festival is a social highpoint for devotees

The festival is based on a Hindu legend and has a huge cultural significance in India. People see the festival as symbolising new beginnings, and as a time to mend relationships and start afresh.

Huge processions are held in several parts of India to mark the festival. People dance and sing and hold sumptuous feasts with traditional fare. Schools are shut as children and adults devote the day to colourful celebrations.

Two girls are seen smearing each other with colored powder during Holi celebration in Kolkata , India , on 5 March 2023 .
Many schools remain closed to mark the festival

The festival is celebrated in a grand and unique way in cities like Vrindavan and Mathura in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Celebrations last for an entire week. Devotees undertake massive processions where they dance and throw colour at each other.

Widows throw petals and Flowers while participating in the Holi festival at Gopinath Temple on March 6, 2023 in Vrindavan, India.
People in Vrindavan city throw flower petals to celebrate Holi
VRINDAVAN, INDIA - 2023/03/05: Hindu devotees pray at Radha Ballav Temple during the holi festival with colorful powders (Gulal). Radha Ballav Temple is one of the oldest and most auspicious temples for Hindus, where Lord Krishna is worshipped during Holi Festival.
Devotees offer prayers at famous shrines in India

In the days leading up to the festival, the streets are lined with stalls selling powdered colours, pichkaris (water pistols) and other festival-related paraphernalia.

A boy selling colored powder or Gulal at a market, ahead of Holi Festival in Guwahati, Assam, India on 6 March 2023. Holi is a celebration of the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha and the victory of good over evil.
Children spray coloured water using water pistols
Street vendor selling Pichkari (Water gun) and other Holi celebration items at a market, ahead of Holi Festival in Guwahati, Assam, India on 6 March 2023. Holi is a celebration of the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha and the victory of good over evil.
Many shops sell colourful water pistols and powdered colours

Photos of people celebrating the festival from various parts of the city show them completely covered in colourful paint as they take part in the large gatherings. People smear gulal (a red powder) - which symbolises wealth, passion and strength - on each other to mark the festival.

Students daubed in 'Gulal' or coloured powder celebrate Holi, the Hindu spring festival of colours at the Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on March 6, 2023.
People spend the day with their loved ones and hold festive meals
NEW DELHI, INDIA - MARCH 6: Students play holi with colors and Gulal in front of YMCA on March 6, 2023 in New Delhi, India.
Groups of friends gather in the street and throw water and colour on each other

