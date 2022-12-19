Holiday advice for home bartenders, plus 4 festive cocktails

LOUISE DIXON
·5 min read

LONDON (AP) — Looking to create a bit of winter luxury when tending bar at home this holiday season? London's top cocktail-makers have some tips.

“Christmas is a special time when you want to join with friends and family. And sometimes, the centerpiece of any happiness is to have a good drink,” says Salvatore Calabrese, an Italian-born drinks expert and author who has been making cocktails at top hotels, bars and private clubs for over 40 years.

Currently at the cocktail bar Velvet, at London’s five-star Corinthia hotel, Calabrese goes by the nickname “The Maestro.”

And The Maestro’s advice?

First, choose the right glassware.

“The glass is the star. It’s the canvas of the drink,” he says. So if it looks elegant, things already feel festive.

Next, think about the quality of the ice and how it dilutes the drink.

"Remember, ice is like the heat for the chef when he is cooking,” Calabrese says.

Cracked ice cubes that disintegrate in your palm are a no-go, as is crushed ice for Christmas. “It’s not a Tiki night,” he jokes. “It is about an elegant night, so make the effort and maybe you can make your own homemade ice.”

Also, he advises, plan. Even prepare your cocktail in advance. Especially when a drink is a little complicated.

“Put it in the freezer or in the fridge, so it’s nice and cold, so the only thing you have to do is to put it in a mixing glass or, to show off, put it in the shaker and shake,” Calabrese says.

Jake Burger, co-owner of The Distillery, a 19th century pub and gin distillery in London’s Notting Hill neighborhood, says that knowing when to shake and when to stir is something a lot of home mixologists get wrong.

“It’s fun using a cocktail shaker, so people think we should shake everything,” he jokes. But it’s only really needed when using fruit juices, egg whites or cream, he says. Otherwise, stirring is best.

“As a general rule, if all the ingredients are alcoholic, you probably don’t need to shake it," says Burger. "So as an Englishman, it pains me to say it, but James Bond got it wrong. A martini should definitely be stirred, not shaken.”

Liana Oster, bar director at The NoMad Hotel London, suggests adding some seasonal luxury by decorating your glasses. She creates a peppermint-bark paint by melting equal parts cacao butter and white chocolate, with a few drops of peppermint essence added in. She then paints a swirl on one side of a cold glass, sprinkles some crushed-up candy cane on it, and then places it in the fridge until needed.

This works particularly well with a heavier cocktail with a lot of body, as at will “mellow it out” on the palate, Oster says.

Alex Girvan, brand ambassador for Masons of Yorkshire, has more ideas on garnishes. For his chocolate orange martini, Girvan explains how he creates simple yet delicious dipped-chocolate candied fruits.

First, dehydrate orange slices by placing them on a baking sheet, sprinkling them with a bit of brown or fine granulated sugar (known in Britain as caster sugar), and then putting them in the oven on low heat for about an hour, until dried out. Then melt some dark chocolate and dip the slices. Place them in the fridge until hard.

To serve, balance them on the side of the glass.

Girvan also suggests a sharing platter of garnishes, “almost like a charcuterie board.” By laying out rosemary, orange peel and lemon zest on sticks, “everybody can just pick the one that they like and pop it into their drink, and maybe they’ll try something that they’ve never had before,” he says.

“Just make a little effort,” Calabrese sums up, “because really, a great cocktail is a great journey from the beginning.

“And when you taste something nice and delicious, the world seems to be a better place."

Four cocktail recipes:

—-

WINTERTIME NEGRONI, from The Distillery

1 ounce London Dry Gin

1 ounce Campari

0.5 ounces sweet vermouth

0.5 ounces sloe gin

Mix ingredients together over ice and stir. Serve over fresh ice and garnish with an orange wedge studded with cloves.

—-

SCROOGE SOUR, from Common Decency, at The NoMad Hotel London

1 egg white

0.75 ounces simple syrup

0.75 ounces lemon juice

2 ounces Irish whiskey

Pour the egg white into the larger tin of your shaker, and the simple syrup and lemon juice into the smaller tin. Dry shake together in the shaker to emulsify the egg and the alcohol.

Then hard shake with ice and pour over a strainer into your glass.

Add 0.75 ounces mulled wine slowly into the corner of the glass, and then sprinkle edible gold dust over the half of the surface to cover and garnish.

—-

TRUFFLE SAZERAC, from Velvet, at Corinthia London

0.8 ounces Bourbon

1 ounce Cognac

Homemade truffle syrup (you can make your own by heating a few drops of truffle oil with a teaspoon of sugar)

A few drops of orange bitters

Mix ingredients together over ice and stir. Serve over fresh ice and garnish with a slice of fresh truffle.

—-

MASON'S CHOCOLATE ORANGE MARTINI

2 ounces chocolate vodka

1 ounce triple sec

Mix ingredients together over ice and stir. Serve in a martini glass and garnish with a chocolate-dipped, candied orange segment.

—-

For more AP food and drink stories, go to https://apnews.com/hub/lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 still Spain's leading cause of deaths this year

    The number of deaths associated with the COVID-19 pandemic fell by almost a third in Spain in the first half of this year from a year ago, but the illness provoked by the virus remained the leading cause of fatalities, official data showed on Monday. Spain's statistics agency INE said 20,915 people died from COVID-19 in the first half of 2022, according to provisional data, down from 29,300 during the same period in 2021. In all of last year, COVID-19 killed 39,444 people, a 35% drop from 2020, and Spain registered 32,041 deaths more than in 2019, the year before the pandemic started.

  • How Thunder's Isaiah Joe found 3-point niche thanks to former teammate

    Thunder fans have Daniel Gafford to thank, at least in part, for Isaiah Joe bringing much-needed rain to Oklahoma City.

  • 10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

    If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...

  • Bill Gates Net Worth, Investments and Holdings

    In this article we are going to take a look at an overview of Bill Gates’ net worth, his investments in some interesting startups and his 10 biggest holdings as of the third quarter of this year. If you want to skip this part and see his top 5 holdings, click Bill Gates’ Top 5 […]

  • Commanders question officiating decisions in loss to Giants

    No flag being thrown for defensive pass interference on Washington's fourth-and-goal play in the final minute of a loss to the New York Giants was just one of the officiating decisions the Commanders were unhappy about. The team questioned the non-call on Darnay Holmes as he covered Curtis Samuel in the end zone, an offensive pass interference call against Jahan Dotson on a 2-point conversion in the third quarter and a penalty for illegal formation on Terry McLaurin on the Washington's last drive.

  • Tucker Carlson Can't Answer 1 Simple Question About The 2024 Election

    “I’m not endorsing anybody. I have no idea what’s going to happen in the Republican primary,” Carlson said.

  • What To Add To Jiffy Cornbread To Make It Taste So Good Grandma Will Be Proud

    These semi-homemade tricks will have everyone convinced you made the cornbread from scratch.

  • 22 Comforting, Creamy Soups That Support a Healthy Gut

    Enjoy a comforting, creamy soup by trying one of these recipes. Recipes like our Creamy White Bean Soup and Cauliflower Leek Soup are healthy and tasty options that will keep you feeling good. This lemony asparagus soup is spiced with a touch of curry and gets added richness from "lite" coconut milk and creamy red potatoes.

  • 12 Countries That Produce the Best Wine in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve countries that produce the best wine in the world. For more countries, take a look at 5 Countries That Produce the Best Wine in the World. Wine is among the oldest drinks known to mankind, with the first use appearing as far back as […]

  • 9 Costco Brand Items That Aren’t Worth the Money

    Costco is the place to go for anyone who wants to stock up on bulk items, prepare for a party or big event, and save money while doing so. The buying in bulk mentality, however, can often lead people...

  • Our Top 20 Recipes on Flipboard in 2022

    From breakfast oatmeal cakes to veggie side dishes, these recipes were clicked on the most by EatingWell readers on the platform in 2022. Recipes like our Lemon-Balsamic Chicken Thighs and German Potato Pancakes are healthy and delicious dishes you have to try. Peanut butter is the star ingredient in these oatmeal cakes, providing not only flavor, but a boost of plant-based protein too.

  • Recipes: Enchiladas and Red and Green Chile Sauces

    Traditional New Mexican dishes from the Santa Fe School of Cooking.

  • Here Is Your State's Most Popular Christmas Cookie According to Google

    Google Trend Data has revealed which Christmas cookies are the most popular for 2022, and found that sugar cookies, gingerbread, and peanut butter blossoms win as the overall top picks.

  • Bake this holiday more special by baking your own bread

    People love to bake during the holidays. Pies, cakes, cookies, you name it. The holiday season turns into the baking […] The post Bake this holiday more special by baking your own bread appeared first on TheGrio.

  • I made my grandmother's no-bake whiskey ball recipe for the first time, and it was so easy that I plan to pass it down to future generations

    Insider's reporter helped her grandmother make whiskey balls as a kid by crushing vanilla wafers and covering each ball in powdered sugar.

  • 7 Best Holiday Gifts for Foodies From Costco

    From aged vinegars to the most expensive spice in the world, you can get it all with your Costco membership. Costco carries several types of balsamic vinegar, but the two that pique our interest are from Mazzetti. Imported from Italy, these balsamics have been barrel-aged for 12 years or 25 years, with price tags of $60 and $90, respectively.

  • Make the best brisket, every time

    These best practices will make your Hanukkah (or Passover or Shabbat) brisket the most flavorful, tender brisket it can be.

  • Martha Stewart’s Crowd-Pleasing Brunch Dish Relies On This $9 Store-Bought Ingredient

    Now that the rush of holiday cooking is over, we’re beyond ready to transition into easier and quick meals to prep. The less time we spend in the kitchen, the better, in our eyes — at least for now. (Hey, we need a break!) If you’re hoping to enjoy some lazier mornings over the next […]

  • 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

    Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 25...

  • Burger King Tries New Take on a McDonald's, Wendy's Classic

    The fast-food giant has slipped behind its chief rivals, but it's willing to try new things to win back market share.