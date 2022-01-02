Holiday air travel in 2021 up 184% from previous year

The rush to return home is turning into a nightmare as millions of Americans try to navigate full freeways and jam-packed airports, compounded with bad weather and Omicron-fueled staff shortages.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories