Holiday air travelers surge during week before Christmas at Atlanta airport

During the Christmas travel week, a record 1.5 million travelers are expected to depart from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the largest number of any airport in the country.

Although flight tracking service FlightAware reported over 250 delays on incoming and outgoing flights Monday, many travelers said it’s not as bad as last Christmas.

“Everything took off on time, no everything was good.” air traveler Tara Panellas told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) added security checkpoint officers to expedite baggage and passengers.

On Monday, the wait times were well under 30 minutes for most of the day.

“We saw that it was pretty bad last weekend. So we were a little nervous. Today it doesn’t look too bad.” traveler Lorelai Johnson said.

Over 3.3 million people are expected to travel to, from, or through Atlanta from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2.

TRENDING STORIES:

Airport officials recommend passengers arrive two to two and a half hours before their departure.

Allow more time to park with the closing of the South Economy lot which primarily serves Delta Airlines.

Construction will begin soon on a new south parking deck.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: