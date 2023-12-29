Holiday Classic tips off for the 33rd time
The Holiday Classic is a high school basketball tradition in San Diego that dates back to 1990. The tournament features 76 teams from across the country playing in 5 divisions
Will the Browns get another sprinkling of that old Joe Flacco magic?
It's not easy to change a well-entrenched industry, something Yahoo Finance was reminded of when sitting down with Beyond Meat's founder and CEO Ethan Brown.
Dallas has lost back-to-back games, but hopes for a rebound and a deep playoff run start with the rapid play-calling, command at the line of scrimmage and other key details that have helped its offense hum.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
On mega markdown: Barefoot Dreams, DKNY, Champion, cashmere and so much more.
The All-American candidate had led Illinois to a 9-2 record and a No. 11 ranking in the AP Top 25.
Jason Fitz is joined by ESPN's Mina Kimes to cap off the last week of 2023 as we prepare for Week 17 of NFL action. Fitz and Mina start off by discussing the Russell Wilson benching, what went wrong in Denver and Russ' potential future as a starting NFL quarterback. Fitz and Mina also discuss how weird 2023 has been for the quarterback position and which teams could consider themselves a mid-level quarterback away from deep playoff contention. Next, the duo dive into some New Year's resolutions for playoff teams, as they analyze what the NFL's playoff contenders need to be focused on improving about themselves over the next few weeks to make it to the Super Bowl. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, and the duo have a lot to get to as they get a front office perspective on the latest news of the week. Fitz and Michael cover the Russell Wilson benching and how that works in a front office, quarterback contracts and how much is too much (do you give Brock Purdy $50M when it's time?) and their year-end awards for both coach of the year and GM of the year.
The gap between the Huskies and the rest of the Big East has slowly closed since they rejoined the conference for the 2020-21 season.
The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games.
Ladies everywhere are proclaiming this to be the best-fitting denim around.
Family members are common sources of weight stigma. Here's how to set boundaries during the holidays.
Planning on cooking up a storm this winter? Here's your chance to bring Our Place to Your Place, at a deep discount.
There's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, but we're first looking back at the best games of the four-team playoff era.
The Vikings' quarterback shuffle continues.
A proper alternative to the over-populated BMW 3 Series, the 128i and 135i were hailed as viable successors to the diminutive two-door 2002 coupe.
Need to dig deep in Week 17, the championships for many leagues? Scott Pianowski reveals his top sleepers at every position.
Japanese tuner DAMD unveiled a pair of body kits inspired by the Renault 5 Turbo and the Lancia Delta Integrale, respectively, for the Suzuki Jimny.
After getting handled by Texas and flailing against USF, the Crimson Tide were being written off. It appears the rumors of Alabama's demise were greatly exaggerated.
Robert Rothman is seeking at least $75 million in compensatory damages.
Financial Intelligence Unit, an Indian government agency which scrutinizes financial transactions, said Thursday nine global crypto exchanges -- including Binance, Kraken, Kucoin and Mexc -- are operating "illegally" in the country without complying with the local anti-money laundering act and asked the IT Ministry to block their websites. FIU said it has issued show cause notices to all nine firms. Global crypto exchanges are required to comply with India's anti-money laundering rules and cannot evade the guidelines just because they don't have physical presence in the country, the government agency said.