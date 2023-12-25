The Hunterdon County commissioners this month sponsored a county-wide collection of items for SAFE in Hunterdon, an organization dedicated to the survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Hunterdon County.

On Dec. 21, Commissioner Deputy Director Jeff Kuhl and Commissioner Susan Soloway delivered the collected items to SAFE, which were received by Executive Director Lauren Bivona, Prevention and Outreach Coordinator Gillian Drugos, and Board President Jeannine Colalillo.

SAFE works in collaboration with community partners and providers to deliver trauma-informed services and resources needed to help survivors rebuild their lives and restore their safety after experiencing or witnessing interpersonal violence.

From left, Commissioner Deputy Director Jeff Kuhl, SAFE Executive Director Lauren Bivona, SAFE Board President Jeannine Colalillo and Commissioner Susan Soloway.

Items that were donated included various cleaning products, paper goods, personal hygiene items, along with canned goods and non-perishable foods. These items will be utilized by clients of SAFE, who may be forced to leave an abusive situation immediately without their personal effects.

If someone you know is currently experiencing abuse or in need of services, contact SAFE on a 24/7 hotline at 908-788-4044 or call the main office line during normal business hours at 908-806-0019.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Holiday collection benefits SAFE in Hunterdon