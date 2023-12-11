Holiday crafting at La Grua Center

Dec. 10—STONINGTON — Families gathered at the La Grue Center Sunday to craft holiday decorations from tree branches, oyster shells, and glitter at the annual Youth Holiday Art Workshop.

Volunteers from Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center, New England Science & Sailing Foundation and the Yellow Farmhouse Education Center helped visitors make holiday greens, ornaments and more.

The annual event was sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut Foundation.