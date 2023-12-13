MONROE COUNTY — Monroe Family YMCA will offer day camps in Monroe and Dundee during the upcoming holiday break.

Camp will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 26-29 and Jan. 2 at the YMCA's Monroe location, 1111 W. Elm Ave. Camp will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 26-29 and Jan. 2 at the Y's Dundee location, 119 Waterstradt Commerce Drive.

Area children are shown at a previous camp at the Monroe Family YMCA. The facility will hold day camps during holiday break, Dec. 26-29 and Jan. 2.

Camps are for children in kindergarten through sixth grade.

"Camps offer a flexible attendance option, to attend as few or as many days as needed," the Y said. "Day camp offers youth unique experiences with an opportunity to meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that last a lifetime."

Activities include STEM, artistic expression, physically active games and social-emotional learning. Swimming will be offered at the Monroe site.

“YMCA camp supports the social-emotional growth, cognitive development and physical well-being of kids,” Gabby Holland, childcare and mental health services director, said.

Limited registration is still available. The Monroe Family YMCA offers financial assistance to those in need and accepts DHHS payments. Those interested in financially supporting a child’s camp experience can donate at monroefamilyymca.org. For more information or to register, contact Gabby Holland at 734-241- 2606, ext. 221.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Holiday day camp available in Monroe, Dundee