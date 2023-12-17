Holiday donations returned after stolen truck found

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Franklin County nonprofit that serves families in need is set to have a better holiday season after sheriff’s deputies returned more than $3,000 worth of donations that were stolen earlier this month.

The donations were found when Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a stolen GMC Cierra 2500 pickup truck carrying the items, which the sheriff’s office said were stolen from Walmart and set to be donated to Stowe Mission of Central Ohio on Parsons Avenue.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 7, deputies answered a Jackson Township resident’s call reporting the stolen truck.

The truck was equipped with OnStar, an emergency service subscription. OnStar contacted the sheriff’s office and provided it with tracking information, which helped deputies locate the stolen vehicle in the area of Mound Street and Clarendon Avenue. OnStar was able to disable the vehicle, which allowed deputies to arrest two suspects.

Along with the stolen merchandise, the sheriff’s office said a small amount of drugs was found with the suspects.

The stolen donations were returned to Stowe Mission this week, the sheriff’s office said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.