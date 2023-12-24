Holiday doors bring spirit and teamwork to Coshocton Elementary School

COSHOCTON − Sharing the Christmas sprit and building teamwork was the focus of a door-decorating contest at Coshocton Elementary School. The contest, now in its fifth year, was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judges toured the building and rated the doors based on originality, neatness, student involvement, overall individual door and overall team design. Several of the grades and departments worked together on a theme, which included Christmas movies and the game Among Us. Judges awarded one to three reindeer scores for each category.

Second-grader Legend Selders welcomed judges for the annual holiday door decorating contest at Coshocton Elementary School. The second grade had a theme of Christmas movies and judges were given a goodie bag of popcorn, water and candy.

The individual door and team design winners received a doughnut party and individual category winners will receive certificates for display outside classrooms.

The school has 43 homerooms with a few extra rooms, making about 75 doors that were decorated for the event. The concept for the contest originated with a book club some teachers participated in where they talked about doing something that would build culture.

Preschool students at Coshocton Elementary School dance and sing to a song to go along with the theme of their section of the building related to Shrek.

In past years, the door decorations were removed prior to the holiday break. This year some doors, especially those with a general winter theme, will stay up longer. Principal Tony Meiser said it's a way to keep the holiday spirit and positive energy going forward.

"When people come in and see that kind of stuff, it's just positive. It starts the day off on the right note," Meiser said. "We do it for the culture and climate. People are happier when the building is rich with color and student work and student pictures on elves and that kind of stuff...If you're in a positive mood and a happy mood, a happy teacher is a good teacher and a happy student is a good student who will learn."

Coshocton Elementary School recently held its fifth annual holiday door decorating contest. Most of the building's 75 doors were decorated with many grade levels combining on a theme and some students taking part in presentations.

Judges this year were employees new to the district, including Superintendent Mark Kowalski. He could tell a lot of effort was put in and he feels it's a good reflection on the district.

"It's a lot of student work and student engagement and work by our staff," Kowalski said. "We're charged with our academic piece, but this leads to some of the social and emotional learning we want to promote with our students as well."

The third grade classroom of Lana Lawson at Coshocton Elementary School was decorated with a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer theme for the building's annual holiday door decorating contest. Judges were greeted by a recording of the students singing new words about CES to the classic Rudolph song.

Some of the doors had audio elements to go with the visual, like the third grade classroom of Lana Lawson. Judges heard a song recorded and sung by students set to "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" with new lyrics about the CES and staff. She said her students have often used poems and songs to help reinforce lessons.

"They absolutely love it because they get to display their work and take pride in their work," Lawson said of why her students like participating in the contest. "They were excited to showcase their work."

Coshocton Elementary School recently held its fifth annual holiday doors decorating contest. The doors were judged on originality, neatness, student involvement, overall individual door and overall team design on a scale of one to three reindeer.

The first grade's theme was "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." The section was made up to look like Whoville and the judges were greeted by the animated special playing on a television and a Grinch doll offering them green drink and cookies. Stacey Jackson's door featured the golden bells shown ringing in the special the Whos sing too.

"The kids get to be active and participate, they get to have input," Jackson said. "It makes the school festive and puts us in the right spirit for Christmas."

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with more than 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @llhayhurst.

Winners of CES Door Decorating Contest

Originality − Entire fourth grade for Merry Grinchmas

Neatness − Mrs. Paugh's second grade class with a "Polar Express" theme

Student Involvement − Mrs. Lawson's third grade class with a "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" theme

Overall Individual Door − Mrs. Wise's kindergarten class with a "Hippopotamus for Christmas" theme

Overall Team − Second grade for Christmas at the Movies

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton Elementary School has holiday door decorating contest