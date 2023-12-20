Holiday drivers urged to move over, slow down for tow trucks, emergency vehicles

Dec. 19—If you see tow trucks and other emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road with their emergency lights activated, do you know what to do?

Texas law requires drivers to slow down at least 20 miles per hour under the posted speed limit or, if able, to change lanes when they're passing a first responder stopped on the roadside.

Large numbers of travelers are expected on Texas roads during the Christmas and New Year's holidays and chances are, they may break down, get involved in crashes or be stopped by law enforcement. Pay attention to what's happening around you and be prepared to react quickly.

TDLR regulates tow truck companies and tow truck drivers, driver education and driving safety courses, and motorcycle safety courses, and as always, the agency asks all drivers to please slow down or move over when you see emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

Tow truck drivers work hard every day to help people who are stranded on the side of the road. And, like everyone else, they are anxious to return home safely each night. Holiday memories are made when family gathers. Please do your part to make that happen for all.

Safety tips for driving this holiday season:

—Slow down and pay attention to what you're doing. If you get tired, pull over in a safe spot and walk around to re-energize.

—Don't drink and drive, even a little bit.

—Designate a sober driver.

—Stay off the mobile phone — this includes texting. Designate a "co-pilot" to oversee the phone while you're driving so you can concentrate on the task at hand.

—Buckle up, all occupants of the vehicle, every trip, no matter how short. Most traffic crashes happen close to home.

—Traveling by motorcycle? Wear a helmet.

—Stay weather-aware. If it's snowy or icy, you'll need to slow down significantly so you don't slide on unexpected icy spots. If it's raining heavily, turn around and don't drown if water is running across the road. Only two feet of rushing water can sweep away a vehicle.

—Leave plenty of time to get to your destination. Roadways are likely to be crowded. Drive friendly.

About TDLR

TDLR provides regulatory oversight for a broad range of occupations, businesses, facilities, and equipment in Texas. The agency protects the health and safety of Texans by ensuring they are served by qualified, licensed professionals. Inspections of individuals, businesses, and equipment are done on a regular basis to safeguard the public. Currently, the agency regulates 38 business and occupational licensing programs with almost 1,000,000 licensees across the state.