Holiday event to benefit Delhi animal shelter

Nov. 30—Dinosaurs, mental health, lottery, movie night, tea time and cookie baking are just a few of the themed trees inside the Delaware County Historical Association building ready to be won Saturday.

The 20 small trees and 15 large trees are part of the annual Heart of the Catskills Humane Society's annual Holiday for the Heart event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2.

"Each tree has a theme which the volunteers who decorate them come up with — usually the theme name matches the ornaments and decorations on the trees," said Deb Crute, director of shelter operations Heart of the Catskills Humane Society.

In addition to the uniquely decorated trees that people can win, there is a dog bed and other holiday items people can place their raffle tickets in to try to win. There will also be a Beastie Boutique where people can buy decorated wreaths and gift items, a bake sale, light refreshments and live music from local musicians threading through the event.

There is a $5 entry fee that includes one raffle ticket, and children accompanied by a parent enter for free, the release said. Raffle tickets will be available, one ticket for $5 or 6 tickets for $25. Winners will be announced at 3 p.m.

Now in its 17th year, the event is one of the major fundraising events for the shelter, Crute said in a previous interview.

The shelter has 17 dogs and 78 cats and kittens available for adoption, she said. People interested in adopting a dog or cat can visit the shelter, which is up the road from the historical association along state Route 10 in Delhi. They can also visit the shelter's thrift shop next to the shelter, which will have a sale on Saturday.

The shelter is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Donated goods or supplies can be dropped off at the shelter in Delhi during hours of operation. Monetary donations are tax deductible. For more information call 607-746-3080 or visit heartofthecatskills.org.

The historical association is at 46549 state Route 10 in Delhi.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.