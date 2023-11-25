Holiday events continue on Temple Square amidst construction

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Although there was no formal lighting ceremony due to construction, there is still plenty to see and do on Temple Square this year.

A yearly tradition for many Utahns, the lights on Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City were turned on Friday, Nov. 24, without the fanfare of years past. The lights will be on each evening from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and each morning from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. through Jan. 1, 2024.

5 must-see Christmas light shows across the Wasatch Front in 2023

In conjunction with the lights on the square, there are daily Christmas concerts as well as the traditional noontime organ recital. Concerts are presented by local groups, including high schools, universities, and community choirs. There are over 280 free, non-ticketed performances to choose from, running Monday through Sunday from Nov. 25 through Dec. 23, at various times between 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Concert venues include City Creek Center (near the Giving Machines), the Conference Center lobby, the Church History Museum auditorium, and in the Tabernacle. For a full list of performances and times, visit the Christmas Concert Series webpage.

New this year are daily live-streamed concerts from the Tabernacle from 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. A Christmas message will be shared at the beginning of each concert by representatives from various departments of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Community choirs will perform at different venues around Temple Square during the holiday season. (Photo courtesy LDS newsroom.)

In addition to musical events, visitors to the Temple Square area can enjoy a collection of nativities from around the world on the plaza outside of the Church Office Building from Nov. 26 through Dec. 31. The Family Search Library will host a Christmas Around the World display with foods and traditions from different countries, including activities for children.

For those looking to give to humanitarian causes this holiday season, the “Light the World” Giving Machines will be back this year and several are located at City Creek Center. The vending machines allow you to purchase and donate humanitarian services such as water, child vaccines, beds, educational supplies, and even livestock such as chickens, to those in need in countries around the world. Visit the Giving Machines website for more information.

For more information on events and displays, visit the newsroom of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.