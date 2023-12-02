Holiday events listing published Dec. 2, 2023

Dec. 2—WILLMAR

— As families finish off their Thanksgiving leftovers, attention is now turning completely to the Christmas holiday and all the fun, fellowship and cheer it brings. Families and friends looking for holiday-themed activities and events to take part in won't have to look far, as cities, organizations and more are filling up the calendar with their offerings.

Whether you are looking for shopping opportunities, concerts to attend or crafts to make, there are plenty to choose from.

Through Dec. 29

* Festival of Trees,

Barn Theatre

, 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and during performances of "Toyland: The Holiday Family Musical Treat." Come see a holiday forest of Christmas trees decorated to showcase local organizations and interests.

Through Dec. 31

*

Celebrate the Light of the World

holiday light display, Robbins Island, Willmar, 5 to 10 p.m. each night, weather permitting. Robbins Island becomes a holiday lighted wonderland where visitors are invited to drive through the lighted display placed around the park. Freewill donations are collected for local charities.

Through Jan. 5

* Kandi Kane Lane, Kandiyohi County Historical Society. Come see the museum decked out in holiday candy canes, make an ornament, write a letter to Santa, tour the Sperry House and complete a scavenger hunt. During regular business hours during the week as well as Dec. 2, Dec. 16 and Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular admission rates apply.

Dec. 2

* Home for the Holidays, New London. Enjoy some holiday shopping and dining specials while visiting the businesses of New London.

* Atwater Passport to Christmas 2023 features a day full of Christmas activities and events. Medallion hunt starts at 10 a.m., kids' activities and Christmas Market from 1 to 4 p.m. at the ACGC Elementary School, Chili Soup Supper from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Santa Parade at 5:30 p.m. followed by Smores and hot cocoa with Santa at Centennial Park and then winter fireworks at 6 p.m.

* Breakfast with Santa, Queen Bee's Bar and Grill, Paynesville, 10 a.m.

* Holiday Boutique, Willmar Community Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 30 local vendors will be offering their wares at this holiday shopping opportunity. Light refreshments and snacks will also be available for purchase.

* Willmar Winter Crafts and Gift Expo, Willmar Civic Center, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 90 crafters, artisans, boutiques and vendors from across Minnesota will be selling at this expo held by

Sunrise Events and Craft Shows

.

* Christmas in the Village, Chippewa County Historical Society, 203 Pioneer Drive, Montevideo. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For 2023 the village will be celebrating Christmas with the Whos of Whoville and the Grinch! There will be vendors, bake sale, candy sale, wagon rides, refreshments, crafts and a visit from Santa and perhaps even the green one himself.

* Forest City Stockade and Pioneer Christmas. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 admission with 12 and other free. Many holiday activities including Santa visits, pioneer crafts, sleigh rides, ornament making, live music and winter encampment with tepee, wall tent and A-frame.

* Miracle on Main, Renville. Starting at 2 p.m. with refreshments at Meadows on Main. There will also be a Christmas Market at the Renville Community Center, along with kids' activites starting at 3 p.m. It concludes at 5:15 p.m. with a tree lighting ceremony outside the Renville Post Office.

* "Home for the Holidays: A Kat Perkins Christmas," New London-Spicer High School Performing Arts Center, 101 Fourth Ave. SW, 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online on the

school district website

. Midwest pop-rock singer and NBC Voice alumni

Kat Perkins

is bringing her unique spin on traditional Christmas songs to New London.

* Hot Jazz Holiday, Little Theatre Auditorium, 24 Central Ave. N.E., New London. 7 to 11 p.m. Monday Night Jazz, a six-piece horn band will be playing classic New Orleans jazz.

* Holiday Showcase, Berniey Aaker Auditorium, Litchfield, 7 p.m. Local talent will perform seasonal music.

Dec. 2-3

* Winter Wreath classes, Rustic Designs Flower Farm, 25801 County Road 9 N.E., Belgrade. Classes offered at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 2; and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Class fee of $60 includes all supplies to make a fresh evergreen wreath using a wreath clamp machine and then decorate them with pine cones, berries and ribbons. Register online at

rusticdesignsflowerfarm.com

.

Dec. 3

* Christmas Around the World, in Spanish and English, Iglesia Luterana Paz y Esperanza, 524 13th St. S.W., Willmar, 11:15 a.m. Story of Jesus' birth with costumes, Christmas carols of various origins, "Silent Night" in different languages.

* Christmas Gospel Concert, United Lutheran Church, Lake Lillian, 11 a.m. Tommy Griffith, a guitarist and vocalist from West Virginia, will put on an inspirational concert.

*

Christmas Advent Service at the Old Log Church of Norway Lake

, 9601 195th Ave. N.W., Pennock, 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend this traditional holiday program featuring Norwegian songs. Refreshments to follow. Be sure to dress warmly, as the church is unheated.

* Santa visit, Central Park, Litchfield, noon to 2 p.m.

Dec. 5

* Community Crafts: Ornament Tree, Willmar Community Center, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., $13 class fee. Create a vibrant and colorful holiday decoration using ornaments.

Dec. 7

* Community Crafts: Holiday Craft Kits. The Willmar Community Center is offering three different holiday craft kits for people to take home. They can be picked up on Dec. 7, 14 and 21 during the day. There will also be in-person classes for the projects starting at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 7 (Pinecone Gnomes), Dec. 14 (Puzzle Ornaments) and Dec. 21 (Snow-nut Man and Pow-Dough-Man). Kits are $3 per kit or $10 for all three. They can be ordered on the

Willmar Parks and Rec web page

or by calling 320-262-5288.

* Holiday Happenings, downtown Olivia. A tree-lighting ceremony, refreshments and activities begin at 4:30 p.m., and the Electric Light Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. From 6 to 7 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand at FM Bank.

Dec. 7-10

* The Barn Theatre Presents "Toyland — the Holiday Musical Treat," 321 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar. Performances are 7 p.m. Dec. 7-9 and Dec. 14-16; and 2 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Tickets are $15 for children ages 2 to 18 and $25 for adults. They can be purchased at the theater box office or

online

.

Dec. 9

* X-mas Mason Jar class, Rustic Designs Flower Farm, 25801 County Road 9 N.E., Belgrade, 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., $20 class fee. Make a mason jar bouquet with burlap, winter greens, berries, pine cones and ribbon. Register on the Rustic Designs website.

* Santa visit, Willmar Elks Lodge, 1 to 4 p.m.

* Magic Bob's "The Magic of the Holidays," presented by the New London Library at the Little Theatre Auditorium, 3 p.m., is a free, family-friendly magic show.

* Fiddle n' Christmas, Hope Lutheran Church in Sunburg, 4 p.m. Sunburg Area Fiddlers will be performing a selection of Christmas and fiddle tunes. The event is free and open to the public. Coffee and treats will follow the performance.

* Santa visit at the Kandiyohi Civic Center, 432 Atlantic Ave., Kandiyohi, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Santa will be visiting as part of the 18 Wheeler Holiday Express.

Dec. 10

* X-mas Mason Jar class, Rustic Designs Flower Farm, 25801 County Road 9 N.E., Belgrade, 1 p.m., $20 class fee. Make a mason jar bouquet with burlap, winter greens, berries, pine cones and ribbon. Register on the Rustic Designs website.

Dec. 12

* Community Crafts: Wooden Rudolph, Willmar Community Center, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., $8 class fee. Register on the

Willmar Parks and Rec website

or by calling 320-262-5288.

* Sperry House Candle Light Tours, Kandiyohi County Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. $5 per person, contact Historical Society to reserve spot. Reservations required. Candlelight tour will highlight Victorian holiday traditions and the Sperry family.

Dec. 14-16

* Clown Bar X-mas, Little Theatre Auditorium, New London. Doors open at 6 p.m., pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. with Clown Bar opening at 8 p.m.

Dec. 14-17

Dec. 15

* Bethesda's Sweetest Christmas Soiree, Bethesda Grand, 901 Willmar Ave. S.E., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. An in-person event will take place inside Carrie's Chapel with a bake sale, stocking stuffer/gift certificate sale, silent auction, basket preview and meat raffle. The virtual event starts at 7 p.m. on Bethesda's YouTube channel or Facebook page with local and regional musicians and bidding on Christmas baskets, gift certificates and quilts.

Dec. 16

* Salem Historical Church Christmas program, 28547 220th St., Paynesville, 3 p.m. Horse-drawn wagon rides will be available from 3 to 4:15 p.m., and the program starts at 4:30 p.m. The event is free, but donations of non-perishable food or toys are welcome.

Dec. 19

* Sperry House Candle Light Tours, Kandiyohi County Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. $5 per person, contact Historical Society to reserve spot. Reservations required. Candlelight tour will highlight Victorian holiday traditions and the Sperry family.

Dec. 21

* Winter Solstice celebration, downtown Granite Falls. Horse-drawn wagon rides, bonfires throughout downtown, refreshments and treats, fairy village by Christmas tree, caroling and more.

Dec. 29

* Movie on Ice, Willmar Civic Center, 2707 Arena Dr., Willmar, 6 p.m. open skate with 7 p.m. showing of a Christmas movie, free. Skaters are asked to bring their own skates if they have them.

Dec. 31

* New Year's Eve Bash with The Knotties and Sunshine and the Nightwalkers, Little Theatre Auditorium, New London, 7 p.m.