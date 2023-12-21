Holiday events take place through Christmas and after. Check out this week’s calendar

Noon Friday, Dec. 22, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions.

Holiday Events

▪ Second annual Glenfestival of Trees — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturdays thru Jan. 1. Added Saturday hours in December will be 5-8 p.m. Glen Carbon Heritage Museum, 124 School St., Glen Carbon. Individuals, groups and businesses have adorned the museum with decorated trees and wreaths to be displayed during the Christmas season. Guests can visit the museum and vote on their favorite décor. glencarbonil.gov

▪ 10th annual Belleville Christkindlmarkt — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 21-23. Featuring unique European and handcrafted items, delicious food, beverages and much more. For details and additional events: bellevillechristkindlmarkt.com.

▪ Way of Lights — 5-9 p.m. daily thru Sunday, Dec. 31. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. This breathtaking display focuses on the birth of Christ. Free admission, donations accepted. snows.org/wayoflights

▪ Holiday Cheers Market — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23. Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Find a variety of 15+ vendors featuring their locally grown produce, finely crafted jewelry, expertly thrifted vintage goods, amazing smelling soaps and candles, and so so much more. oldbakerybeer.com

▪ ‘Kwanzaa Ngoma: Continuing the Legacy of Dhati Kennedy’ — 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26. Exodus Gallery, 5075 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. “Kwanzaa Ngoma!” highlights the opening day celebration of Kwanzaa with soul-stirring rhythms by the Ngoma drumming ensemble at the Exodus Art Gallery. Free and open to the public. For tickets and info: https://bit.ly/3RN2v9U.

▪ Kwanzaa: Festival of the First Fruits — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Visitors can listen to storytelling, try out crafts, shop for locally crafted products, and participate in activities focused on wellbeing in a Kwanzaa event at the Missouri Botanical Garden. Kwanzaa is a Swahili term that means “first fruits,” and this contemporary African-American holiday centers around the feast table of the harvest. A reimagined event includes educational activities focused on the meaning behind each of the seven principles of Kwanzaa. mobot.org

▪ Metro East Model Railroad Club Holiday Open House — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30. 180 Summit St., Glen Carbon. Visitors are welcome to view trains running on the Club’s 18 x 27 foot HO scale model railroad. Free admission. Snacks provided. For more information, please call Bob at 618-476-9228, or Bill at 618-531-1589, or check the web site at trainweb.org/memrc.

▪ U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo — 5-8:30 p.m. on select dates thru Saturday, Dec. 30. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Escape to a wild wonderland with brand new twinkling light displays and festive family fun. For dates, tickets and other info, visit stlzoo.org/wildlights.

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden 11th annual Garden Glow — Hours vary nightly through Saturday, Jan. 6 (closed Dec. 24-25.) Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the holiday season at the most spectacular holiday lights experience in the St. Louis area. Featuring nearly two million dazzling lights, Garden Glow transforms the iconic setting of the Missouri Botanical Garden into an enchanted wonderland rich with mesmerizing displays and unforgettable moments. Advance tickets encouraged. For hours and info: mobot.org

Games

▪ Troy Senior Center Bunco — 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28. 409 Collinsville Road, Troy. We are always looking for players and subs. Cost: $5 to play, includes cash prizes. Please call the center at 618-667-2022 if you are interested in getting on the list.

Theater/Concerts

▪ ‘Back to the Future’ In Concert — 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Dec. 28-29. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St., St. Louis. Fans old and new will experience the thrill of “Back to the Future” like never before—on a big hi-def screen with your St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performing Alan Silvestri’s dazzling musical score live with the movie. slso.org

▪ Comic Invasion at the Lincoln — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30. Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. National touring comedians featuring headliner Jeff Batts, host of the syndicated television series “Comic Invasion!” a show premiering on stations nationwide in 2024. Includes Julian Watkins, Eric Rueseler and Taji. For tickets and info: 618-233-0123 or lincolntheatre-belleville.com

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra New Year’s Eve Celebration — 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St., St. Louis. Celebrate 2023 in style at the SLSO’s annual bash – the New Year’s Eve concert. Revel in musical selections with Norman Huynh, a favorite of St. Louis audiences known for his humor and high spirits. What are we playing? It’s a surprise you’ll have to hear for yourself. slso.org

Food





▪ O’Fallon Knights of Columbus & Ladies Auxiliary Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. KC Club & Event Center, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, O’Fallon. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/KCClubEastStLouis

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, hush puppies, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Reservation/Registration Required

▪ 15th annual Way of Lights Run — 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Check in time: 3:30-4:45 p.m. Race starts at 5 p.m. Race registration fee: $35; 1.5-mile walk registration fee: $25. For info or to register: snows.org/wolrun

▪ Prairie Heart Foundation Heart Walk & Education Event — 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Get powered up as you and your loved ones walk your way to a healthy heart. This low-impact, high-fun event for all ages includes a variety of activities to fuel your heart-healthy journey, along with prize drawings throughout the morning. Representatives from local HSHS hospitals will be at the event providing health information and education. Register for the walk by Feb. 9 at prairieheart.org/heart-walk.