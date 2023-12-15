Holiday events, Razorback basketball expected to have big economic impact in North Little Rock, Little Rock this weekend

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –The Razorbacks coming to town, big performances and community theatre shows are making this weekend a busy one and, in turn, it’s causing an economic boom for many restaurants and businesses.

On just a regular Thursday night at Skinny J’s in downtown North Little Rock, business is steady.

Although, on Saturday, Main Street will be packed with customers and Simmons Bank Arena is sold out on Saturday for the Arkansas men’s basketball team.

“Every time they have come, we’ve had an incredible crowd come and we are packed out, wait out the door last time we had a line out the door, down the block so,” Skinny J’s General Manager Hannah Boles said.

Boles said they make sure they are double-staffed for the event.

“We have to staff more, we also order more grab foods because people love to snack more for events like this,” Boles said.

At Flyaway Brewery, Georgina Jones is the head chef and she said they do the same thing.

“It’s scheduled on there, it gives us a week out, two to three weeks to let us know when it’s coming so we can prepare,” Jones said.

A spokesperson for North Little Rock tourism said on weekends like when the Hogs come to town, “event attendees usually dine out, and out-of-state visitors stay in North Little Rock lodging properties. An influx of people at any time of year is significant, but especially during the winter months when the hospitality industry experiences a natural dip in visitation”.

“We will definitely double what our normal brunch would be, I mean just with the volume we have had alone, people want to hang out and talk more,” Boles said. “It’s a great economic impact on us.”

“Come on down here, go Hogs,” Jones said.

Just last year, the city of North Little Rock had $8 billion in visitor spending and they said weekends like the one coming up play a huge role.

