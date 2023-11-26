Holiday events scheduled for Glenn Museum and Zane Grey Museum

NEW CONCORD – The John and Annie Glenn Museum in New Concord and the National Road and Zane Grey Museum in Norwich are having special events for the upcoming holiday season.

An open house at the Glenn Museum will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 27, in coordination with the New Concord Christmas parade. Staff and volunteers will serve hot chocolate and cookies on the front porch.

The Zane Grey Museum will have an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, with decorated trees throughout and holiday music by the John Glenn High School JG Company. Refreshments will be served.

Sounds of the Season Along the National Road with be at the National Road Museum from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5, with the John Glenn High School String Sounds and refreshments.

Both museums are part of Ohio History Connection’s statewide system and are operated locally by the Museum Association of East Muskingum. For more information, call 740-826-3305 or visit johnandannieglennmuseum.org or nationalroadandzanegreymuseum.org.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: East Muskingum museums hosting holiday events