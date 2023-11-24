Holiday Express Train rolls into Meridian Sunday

Nov. 24—Workers have spent the last few days putting up bright lights and readying Union Station and the nearby Meridian Railroad Museum as Canadian Pacific Kansas City's Holiday Express Train prepares to roll into Meridian on Sunday afternoon, kicking off a week of Christmas-themed activities in the Queen City.

A beloved holiday tradition, the six-car train is expected to arrive around 3 p.m. Sunday, bringing Santa and his elves to visit area children and their families. Tours of the festively adorned train cars, led by the smiling tank car "Rudy," are free and open to the public and will be held from 4-8 p.m.

"It is a great experience for all ages," said Craig Hitt, community development director for the City of Meridian. "We are fortunate to get them to come here in back-to-back years because it is usually every other year. I think last year's huge turnout played a role in them coming back again this year."

More than 3,000 guests are estimated to have visited the Holiday Express to meet Santa and his elves and tour the inside of the decorated cars during its one-day stop in Meridian last year, he said, adding, "We are anticipating a large turnout again this year."

He suggested families arrive early for the tours because last year's line of guests stretched along Front Street for several blocks, though it moved steadily once the event began. The city hopes to have food vendors at the station for waiting guests on Sunday, he said.

Anne McKee, executive director of the Meridian Railroad Museum, said the museum will be open, beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, for those visiting the Holiday Express Train. There will be no admission that afternoon, she said.

"We are located at the back door where they will depart the train. So, we will have hot chocolate, and our miniature train will be open for rides. Even Mrs. Claus will be making an appearance," McKee said.

Meridian's Union Station will be one of three stops across the state as the Holiday Express Train visits 20 communities in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas between Nov. 25 and Dec. 14. The train's holiday schedule kicks off in Pearl on Saturday with a stop in Vicksburg planned for Monday before the train heads to Louisiana.

The Holiday Express will continue its charitable tradition with The Salvation Army again this year, having raised more than $3.1 million for the organization over the past 22 years.

Hitt said Front Street will be closed Sunday afternoon beginning at 2 p.m. from Constitution Avenue to the intersection of Fourth Street for the event. Parking will be available north of Front Street all the way to the old county courthouse.

The Holiday Express Train's stop on Sunday will be the first of several holiday-themed activities for the week, including the city's annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday on city hall lawn and the Candy Cane Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Meridian.

Contact Glenda Sanders at gsanders@themeridianstar.com.