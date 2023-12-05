That holiday feel: Chilly temps, ugly sweater weather return, at least briefly, to Brevard

Break out the hot chocolate and ugly Christmas sweaters ... at least for a little while.

Faster than a spinning dreidel, the Space Coast is set to see low temperatures 5 to 10 degrees cooler than in recent weeks, settling to a chilly 50 degrees before racing back to the cozy 70s and 80s by the weekend.

Cold front dropping temperatures across Florida Dec. 5, 2023.

“We’re expecting colder temperatures and will see about it dip to about 50 degrees. It’ll be a little bit warmer toward the coast but west of Interstate 95, some areas could sneak into the 40s,” said Brendan Schaper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

“The winds will also pick up a little bit. We could see some gusty winds, maybe 25 mph,” Schaper said, adding that temperatures will return to the upper 70s by the weekend.

“It will gradually warm up,” he said,

Brevard residents can expect more swings in the weather in the weeks to come, according to Schaper.

Temperatures are expected to drop even further up north as another weather front makes its way to the south, moving residents to shake out their jackets socked away in the closet and to crank up the heat. So far temperatures are remaining at about the 45-degree threshold for cold weather shelters to take in overnight residents.

The colder weather follows a weak cold front that pushed south across the state, bringing some light rain and cloudy conditions.

A light, northwest breeze is also expected, dropping high temperatures into a cool, fall setting as Hanukkah - the eight-day Jewish Festival of Light - arrives late Thursday.

