Holiday firms refuse refunds for amber destinations

Beatrice Pickup - You & Yours
·4 min read

"We run businesses, we can't go on holiday and then come home and self isolate for 10 days."

Last year, Sandra Norman and her family spent nearly £5,000 booking a package deal for a villa in Rhodes for the end of May 2021, to celebrate family birthdays.

But Greece is still an amber-rated country under the government's traffic light system and the advice is to not travel to amber countries for leisure.

Sandra asked the travel agent if they could move the booking to the same dates in 2022.

She says the company refused to move the booking or issue a credit note, so if they didn't go on the holiday then they stood to lose everything.

BBC Radio 4's You and Yours programme has been contacted by people who booked holidays last year for summer 2021, or had holidays moved from 2020 by tour operators, who now feel they cannot travel due to government advice.

However, the travel companies are refusing refunds or delays to the holidays.

International travel restrictions for British holidaymakers were eased on Monday. 12 countries or territories have been given a green rating, meaning you can travel to them for tourism. But many tourist hotspots, such as France, Greece, Italy, Spain and Croatia, are amber countries.

Beach in Greece
Many popular holiday destinations, such as Greece, remain on the amber list

The government's traffic light system is guidance rather than a legal requirement, and some travel companies have opted to still offer holidays to amber destinations if the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has not advised against all but essential travel.

However, when you return from an amber country you have to self isolate at home for 10 days and take Covid-19 PCR tests on day two and day eight.

For Sandra and her family, it's not an option.

"My husband and son run a plumbing business, they have jobs booked in for the day we get back. I work, and we picked this time because the boys have an extra week off school. Now, when we come back they have to isolate, that's another week off school for the boys".

The company who Sandra booked through, Villa Plus, told You & Yours: "Government advice on amber destinations is not legislation and whilst we empathise with those that may now choose not to travel due to the entry requirements they face upon return to the UK, we cannot provide them with a refund or credit for monies paid and they should seek compensation from their travel insurance provider."

The company has agreed to make an exception in Sandra Norman's case, and has now offered to move the flights to the same dates next year and to issue a voucher for the value of the villa, which they can use to rebook once 2022 dates become available.

The UK's largest tour operator, Tui, is currently offering holidays to amber countries such as Cuba, Barbados and Antigua, and to some Greek and Spanish islands.

Lauren Bower and her family are due to fly to Gran Canaria on 4 June with Tui. They booked their holiday last summer, expecting things would be back to normal by now.

"I've got a five and a seven year old, we haven't got the option to quarantine when we get back, obviously with school and with my husband's work and my work."

The Bower family checked with their travel insurance provider and were told that their holiday insurance would be invalid if they travelled to an amber country against government guidance. Tui can offer the family travel insurance, but it will mean paying twice.

Passengers checking in at Gatwick
Passengers checking in at Gatwick

The company is offering customers free changes to holiday bookings if they don't want to travel, but they will be required to pay any price difference for the new dates, which can be more expensive because demand is high.

Lauren says her family would rather have a refund as their options to rebook are limited, having to use most of their annual leave from work to cover childcare in the school holidays.

"We can't do that because the one week we get off together as a family, my mother-in-law is getting married, so to go on holiday next year is not an option. And the price of holidays for next year have gone up already. If we were to go in the six-week holidays it would be an extra £2,200 on top of the price we've already paid."

In response to Lauren Bower's case, Tui said: "We're sorry to hear that the Bower family will not be able to take their holiday to Gran Canaria as planned.

"We're offering as much choice and flexibility as possible; all customers due to depart before the end of August can change their holiday to another time for free before the end of October 2022.

"Unfortunately in line with our Tui Holiday Promise, their booking does not qualify for a refund or voucher. This would only happen if we have to cancel their booking for operational reasons, there's a change in FCDO travel advice, or their destination is on the red list prior to travel."

Recommended Stories

  • SCOTUS Will Hear a Case on a Mississippi Abortion Law Threatening Roe v. Wade . Here’s What You Need to Know

    How the Supreme Court handles a case concerning a Mississippi abortion ban could have major consequences for the future of abortion rights across the country.

  • Everything you need to know about flying this summer

    Everything you need to know.

  • Supreme Court to consider Mississippi 15-week abortion ban with new conservative majority

    Mississippi argues a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks would not violate the broader right to abortion protected by Supreme Court precedents.

  • Manhattan District Attorney Election: A Guide to the Eight Democratic Candidates

    The June 22 Democratic primary is taking place amid a rise in violent crime in New York City and a national debate over the role of prosecutors.

  • British travellers slam ‘botched’ government messaging over amber list holidays

    ‘Travelling to a particular country can't be “a bit banned”. That's like being “a bit pregnant”,’ says social media user

  • Supreme Court will take up Mississippi abortion case

    ABC News’ Devin Dwyer discusses the Supreme Court agreeing to hear arguments on Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks, the most significant challenge to Roe v. Wade in a generation.

  • ‘Alarm bells are ringing’: activists brace for US abortion case that could rip up precedent

    Justices to rule on Mississippi ban on terminations after 15 weeks in most consequential case for reproductive rights in decades Republican state lawmakers are keen to test the resolve of the new conservative majority on the supreme court to uphold the landmark Roe v Wade ruling. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images US reproductive rights groups are bracing for the most consequential abortion case in decades, after the supreme court agreed to hear a case that flies in the face of precedent. The case could dramatically alter decades of rulings on abortion rights and eventually lead to dramatic restrictions on abortion access. In the case, Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Mississippi’s last abortion clinic is challenging the constitutionality of a ban on abortions later than the 15th week of pregnancy. Since 1973, the landmark supreme court case Roe v Wade has provided US women the constitutional right to obtain an abortion until a fetus can live outside the womb, generally around 24 weeks. The state is not asking the court to overrule Roe v Wade, or later cases that reaffirmed it. But many supporters of abortion rights are alarmed and many opponents of abortion are elated that the justices could undermine earlier abortion rulings. If the court upholds Mississippi’s law, it would be its first ratification of an abortion ban before 24 weeks. Such a ruling could lay the groundwork for allowing even more restrictions on abortion. That includes state bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks. “It is incredibly concerning that the supreme court has taken a case that, based on its own precedents, it should have dismissed months ago,” said Elizabeth Nash, principal policy associate with the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights research organization. “Make no mistake: the purpose of any abortion ban – including this 15-week ban in Mississippi – is to snowball into an outright ban on all abortion at any point in pregnancy and for any reason,” Nash said. The case will become the first to be heard by a conservative bench remade by Donald Trump, which includes the devout Catholic supreme court justice Amy Coney Barrett. “Alarm bells are ringing loudly about the threat to reproductive rights,” said Nancy Northup, CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, a legal group representing Mississippi’s last abortion clinic, Jackson Women’s Health Organization. “The supreme court just agreed to review an abortion ban that unquestionably violates nearly 50 years of supreme court precedent and is a test case to overturn Roe v Wade,” Northup said. Abortion is legal in all 50 states, even as advocates say increased restrictions currently make it unavailable to many women. Restrictions on reproductive rights disproportionately affect low-income and minority women. If Roe were overturned, more than 20 states would ban abortion outright. Many states, including Mississippi, have enacted “trigger” laws to immediately outlaw abortion should the supreme court make such a decision. If Mississippi’s law were to be upheld and Roe not entirely overturned, states may be able to make abortion illegal at 15 weeks. That would narrow the window in which women can seek abortions by more than two months. Roe set the legal standard of viability in 1973, and it has become a linchpin of abortion rights law in the US. “Once viability is gone, all bets are off,” the law professor Mary Ziegler said on Twitter. She said anti-abortion activists were “banking on”, much earlier limits, hoping the court will allow states to ban abortion after six or eight weeks. That is before many women know they are pregnant. And there has never been a strong alternative to viability proposed by pro-choice forces. So if not viability, what? Abortion foes are banking on a six/eight weeks. But once viability is gone, all bets are off. /fin— Mary Ziegler (@maryrziegler) May 17, 2021 Even before the court took up the case, 2021 has become the most hostile year on record for reproductive rights in the US. The new makeup of the supreme court has prompted optimistic Republican lawmakers to pass more restrictions, hoping to send test cases to the court. Since January, more than 500 abortion restrictions have been introduced across 46 states. Sixty-one restrictions and eight bans have been enacted across 13 states. In 2011, 42 restrictions and six bans were enacted. Even as some Republican state politicians disagree with colleagues over severe abortion restrictions – some recently introduced bills would charge women and doctors with murder – such rhetoric remains a cornerstone of Republican organizing and fundraising. About six in 10 Americans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to the Pew Research Center, a remarkably steady level of support. However, the partisan divide over abortion rights has grown. In recent years, Democrats have grown more likely to believe abortion should remain legal and available.

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear major Mississippi abortion case

    The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to a Mississippi law that bans nearly all abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.Why it matters: It will be the first abortion case to be argued before the Supreme Court since Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed, handing conservatives a 6-3 majority. The case could potentially provide a pathway to challenging Roe v. Wade and allowing outright bans on abortion.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The Mississippi law, which was struck down by lower courts after being enacted in 2018, would only grant exceptions to its 15-week ban in cases of severe fetal abnormality or medical emergency, per AP. Mississippi has only one abortion clinic, which remains open and performs abortions up to 16 weeks, AP reports. The case will likely be heard in the fall, setting up a major showdown over abortion rights ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.What they're saying: "This will be, by far, the most important abortion case the Court will have heard since the Casey decision in 1992," University of Texas School of Law professor Steve Vladeck told CNN."If states are allowed to effectively ban abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy, as the Mississippi law in this case does, then pregnant women would have a far shorter window in which they could lawfully obtain an abortion than what Roe and Casey currently require."Flashback: Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, former President Trump's two other Supreme Court nominees, dissented last year in a ruling that struck down abortion restrictions in Louisiana.Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court's more liberal justices in the decision, though his concurrence was based on a precedent established by a previous Texas case.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. screens 1.85 million at airports on Sunday, most since March 2020

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 1.85 million passengers on Sunday at U.S. airports, the highest number since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand. The U.S. air industry has been setting a number of new post March 2020 highs in recent days. By comparison, just 253,000 people were screened at U.S.

  • US Supreme Court agrees to hear Mississippi abortion case that could threaten landmark ruling on women's rights

    The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear an abortion case challenging the landmark 1973 ruling that established a woman’s constitutional right to the procedure. It is the first abortion case the court has taken up since Justice Amy Coney Barrett was appointed to the bench, giving it a 6-3 conservative majority. The case, Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, centres around a Mississippi law that banned abortions after 15 weeks, with narrow exceptions for medical emergencies or severe foetal abnormalities. The law is a direct challenge to Roe v Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that made abortion legal nationwide. The 2018 law was passed by Republicans in the Mississippi state legislature with the hope of setting up a Supreme Court challenge that could ultimately overturn Roe V Wade, a longstanding goal of religious conservatives. The Supreme Court announced on Monday that it would hear the case in its next term, which starts in October.

  • Call for clarity over travel insurance as holiday bookings surge

    Those buying travel insurance could be left out of pocket after being left with a false impression of the level of protection they might benefit from.

  • Supreme Court to hear major abortion rights case

    The nation’s highest court has agreed to hear an abortion rights case that directly challenges Roe v. Wade, which has been the law of the land for nearly half a century.

  • 4 Pennsylvania primary ballot questions explained

    The story behind the first two ballot questions that Pennsylvania voters will decide on this Tuesday revolve around the COVID-19 pandemic and the way Democratic Governor Tom Wolf handled it.

  • District Attorney Clears Cops in Wild Video of Andrew Brown Fleeing Arrest

    YouTubeA North Carolina prosecutor on Tuesday said the police killing of Andrew Brown last month “was justified” because he drove his car at officers serving a warrant, even as the same official showed video that painted a more complicated picture of the 42-year-old Black man attempting to flee.During a press conference in Elizabeth City, Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said the seven officers who shot at Brown on April 21 will not be prosecuted because they “reasonably believed that the deadly force was justified.” In new body-camera footage released on Tuesday showing the 44-second encounter, Brown can be seen at one point driving away as officers keep firing. “Mr. Brown’s death, while tragic, was justified, because Mr. Brown’s actions caused three deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others,” Womble said.Da in Elizabeth City calls Andrew Brown’s shooting justified. Here is the video. Caution: very extreme images, language. ⁦@newsobserver⁩ #AndrewBrownJr pic.twitter.com/KmoIR6eu77— Josh Shaffer (@joshshaffer08) May 18, 2021 Brown’s family and legal team watched the footage a week ago and said it showed sheriff’s deputies “standing on the pavement unloading their weapons” while Brown was trying to drive away. They’d previously asked Womble to recuse himself from the investigation because of his ties to the sheriff’s department.On Tuesday, they called Womble’s conclusion “an insult and a slap in the face to Andrew’s family, the Elizabeth City community, and to rational people everywhere.” Outside the press conference, dozens of protesters chanted “No justice, no peace!”“Not only was the car moving away from officers, but four of them did not fire their weapons—clearly they did not feel that their lives were endangered,” the family’s lawyers said in a statement. “And the bottom line is that Andrew was killed by a shot to the back of the head.”Womble said Tuesday that a probe by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation found that officers approached Brown’s arrest with caution after a long drug-related investigation that began when another sheriff’s office received information that Brown had been selling drugs in Dare County. Prior to the arrest, deputies had conducted controlled buys of heroin and cocaine from Brown, Womble said.On the morning of April 21, Womble said, deputies were briefed on Brown’s criminal history and past interactions with law enforcement—including that he had previously resisted arrest. It prompted deputies to roll up to Brown’s house at 8:30 a.m. in a casually aggressive manner. In the videos shown Tuesday, several are seen heavily armed in the back of pickup trucks with the gate down. At least one was wearing a backward baseball cap.Body-Cam Footage Shows Andrew Brown Jr. ‘Ambushed’ by Police, Lawyers SayWomble detailed the incident alongside the video footage. Brown can be seen sitting in his car and holding a phone as deputies arrive. Womble said Brown “ignored commands” to exit the car. “Brown threw his phone down and rapidly began to back his car away from the officers,” he said.A deputy can be seen putting his hands on the hood of the car while others shout to stop the vehicle. Womble said Brown backed up the car before again moving forward toward the officers.“At this moment, Brown was driving directly toward” a deputy, Womble said. While he conceded that Brown was probably trying to flee an arrest, he said Brown’s car was being used as a “deadly weapon.”He said that, due to the severity of the charges against Brown, officers “could not simply let him go, as has been suggested” and had to continue to engage, and arrest, him.Womble said it didn’t matter how fast Brown was traveling (even a “stationary” car is deemed a threat during an arrest situation, he said) and that every shot was justified, even those fired into the back of Brown’s car.“If the first shot is justified, the last shot is justified until the threat is extinguished,” Womble added.‘Do Something’: Mourners Call for Justice at Andrew Brown Jr.’s FuneralBrown’s team has directly contracted Womble’s version of events. After viewing the footage last week, they said Brown was “ambushed by officers” and was only trying to escape being shot. Family lawyer Chance Lynch said Brown never made contact with deputies, and the gunfire prompted Brown to “put the car in reverse, putting [it] several feet, if not yards, away from the police” before he turned his steering wheel to the left to drive away.“We did not see any actions on Mr. Brown’s part that he made contact with them or tried to go in their direction. In fact, he did the opposite,” Lynch said. “While there was a group of law enforcement who were in front of him, he went in the opposite direction.”Eventually, one bullet from the officers hit Brown in the head, and he swerved into a tree. An autopsy by the state concluded that Brown had two gunshot wounds—one in his arm and one in his head— and the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Womble added Brown had a bag of crystal meth in his mouth.An independent autopsy, commissioned by his family, found five gunshot wounds, including one “kill shot” to the back of his head.Womble, however, insisted Tuesday that Brown was the initial aggressor and the “facts clearly show officers used deadly force reasonably” when a “violent felon put their lives in danger.”“Brown threatened the life and safety of officers on the scene by driving recklessly and dangerously directly at the officers,” Womble said.When asked how he could be so certain that the car was being used as a weapon, Womble said there was no way for Brown to escape unless he drove toward the deputies.Pasquotank Sheriff Identifies Deputies Who Opened Fire on Andrew Brown Jr.Brown’s death came on the day after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing George Floyd and instantly sparked protests that only grew when officials released virtually no details about Brown’s death for days.Womble said Tuesday that he refused to jeopardize the investigation for the demands of the “24-hour news cycle” and insisted he came to his conclusion after looking at the facts, not “on public opinion.” Seemingly slamming the Brown family’s lawyers’ commentary, he said “there were falsehoods” made about what occurred in the shooting. He said communications with Brown’s family had broken down to the point where he didn’t inform them of his decision not to prosecute the officers.The “relationship is strained to the point where it would not be feasible” to speak to them, Womble said.Local law enforcement may not have the last word on the incident. The FBI has since opened a federal civil-rights investigation into the killing of Brown.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • New York ditches face masks for vaccinated people as California opts to keep them

    Masks in Empire State will still be required in some public areas such as public transport, nursing homes, and homeless shelters

  • Flamin’ Hot Fraud? Frito-Lay Says Richard Montañez Didn’t Actually Invent Hot Cheetos

    The viral origin story of how Flamin’ Hot Cheetos came to be may not be true. Richard Montañez has been telling people for almost a decade that he’s the unlikely mastermind behind the creation of the Flamin’ Hot Cheeto brand, but a new exposé in the Los Angeles Times reports Montañez actually had nothing to do with the idea. According to the LA Times, Montañez’s story — that he rose through the ranks at Frito-Lay from janitor to executive after pitching the idea for the spicy snack to PepsiCo CEO Roger Enrico and a room of over 100 suits — isn’t true. Frito-Lay told the LA Times, “None of our records show that Richard was involved in any capacity in the Flamin’ Hot test market. We have interviewed multiple personnel who were involved in the test market, and all of them indicate that Richard was not involved in any capacity. That doesn’t mean we don’t celebrate Richard,” Frito-Lay continued, “but the facts do not support the urban legend.” The Times reported that a woman named Lynne Greenfeld was responsible for leading the creation and rollout of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in 1989. Greenfeld said she alerted Frito-Lay in 2018 when she got word of Montañez’s stories that he created the snack. Greenfeld told the LA Times she was “very proud” of her work on the snacks and added, “It is disappointing that 20 years later, someone who played no role in this project would begin to claim our experience as his own and then personally profit from it.” Still, the truth about the origins of the Flamin’ Hot Cheeto and Montañez’s viral rags-to-riches story — even if it’s fake — is too captivating to ignore. Montañez has capitalized on his fame, traveling the country giving speeches that command fees up to $50,000. He’s also written two memoirs, the second of which is called “Flamin’ Hot: The Incredible True Story of One Man’s Rise from Janitor to Top Executive” and comes out this June. Montañez is also the subject of a new biopic, directed by Eva Longoria for Searchlight Pictures. The film doesn’t have a release date yet but Longoria has already set a cast. The LA Times said Frito-Lay reached out to Longoria and Searchlight in 2019 to inform them of “problems” with the story, but didn’t hear back. Former Cheetos product manager Ken Lukaska told the Times, “If that story existed, believe me, we would have heard about it. This guy should run for office if he’s that good at fooling everyone.” Read original story Flamin’ Hot Fraud? Frito-Lay Says Richard Montañez Didn’t Actually Invent Hot Cheetos At TheWrap

  • Discovery with AT&T's media assets will put pressure on Netflix, others: analyst

    The media landscape is changing yet again as AT&T will merge its media assets with Discovery.

  • Fresh confusion over ‘amber list’ holidays as minister says it’s okay to visit friends

    But Boris says people should only travel to amber countries if they have a ‘pressing family or urgent business reason’

  • Hotel industry eases mask guidance for vaccinated guests

    The hotel industry is easing mask and social distancing guidance for vaccinated guests in the USA on the heels of new CDC guidance.

  • Americans Have Too Many Airline Miles And That Could Cost Them

    Though the pandemic is far from over, there is finally reason for optimism in the United States. More than 35% of Americans are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus, according to U.S. News &...