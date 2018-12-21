Holiday Flights Safe, But Not National Park Trips in Shutdown

(Bloomberg) -- The federal government is running out of time to avert a shutdown in the days leading up to the Christmas holiday as Democrats, Republicans and the White House are at an impasse about a line item representing .004 percent of the spending this fiscal year -- $5 billion for President Donald Trump’s border wall.

Without a funding bill, nine federal departments and several agencies -- representing about a quarter of the $1.24 trillion in government spending for fiscal year 2019 -- will shut down early Dec. 22. The remaining three-quarters of the government, including the Department of Defense, Department of Labor and Health and Human Services, were already funded and won’t be affected by the shutdown.

Federal rules prohibit employees classified as “essential” from taking paid time off, including time for illness, vacation or religious obligations during a shutdown. That includes security staff at airport checkpoints and air traffic controllers. Roads to national parks and campgrounds would remain accessible, but services, such as restrooms and visitors’ centers, would be closed.

Here’s a look at how a lapse in government funding would affect key agencies and federal functions:

Transportation

The U.S. Department of Transportation would keep about two-thirds of the department’s more than 50,000 employees on the job, according to its shutdown plan.

Air traffic controllers, critical airline safety inspections and the registration of aircraft would continue to work if a government shutdown occurs, according to a statement by the Federal Aviation Administration.Transportation Security Administration’s airport functions would continue to operate, so air travel would not be affected.The Federal Highway Administration and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, which regulates trucking, would continue their operations.Amtrak would continue its normal operations during a short-term shutdown, according to a spokeswoman for the railroad. Work developing rules for self-driving cars, investigations of vehicle safety defects, crash testing, enforcement efforts and some research projects would be halted at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to the plan.Most functions of the Federal Transit Administration would cease, including the flow of federal funds through grants, contracts and reimbursements to local and regional transit agencies.Railroad inspectors and accident investigators at the Federal Railroad Administration will remain at work.Highway tollbooths are typically staffed by state authorities.

Treasury and Trade

The Treasury Department, which includes the Internal Revenue Service, would continue to address any disruptions in the liquidity in the financial system, monitor financial and terrorism intelligence and continue small businesses lending. The U.S. Trade Representative would continue negotiations and enforcement.

The start of the 2019 tax filing season, which will begin at the end of January or early February, won’t be delayed even if the government shuts down, according to Ken Corbin, the commissioner of the IRS’s Wage and Investment division. The agency has yet to announce an official start date.The IRS typically issues refunds within 21 days of the tax return being filed, according to the agency’s website. If the shutdown were to extend into the filing season, or another one were to occur, refunds would be delayed, according to the agency’s shutdown plan.Requests for disaster relief for victims of hurricanes or wildfires would continue to be processed, but audits would be paused.

SEC and CFTC

The Securities and Exchange Commission would halt many of its routine activities and significantly scale back its law enforcement and litigation efforts. The Wall Street regulator would reduce staff to around 300 from over 4,500 normally, according to a plan for a shutdown.

The SEC would continue working only on "emergency enforcement matters" and not open new investigations or exams that can be deferred until the government reopens. The agency would halt processing applications for regulatory exemptions, pause work on ongoing litigation, and generally pause the rule-making process.Searches on its Edgar corporate filing database, which is run by a contractor, would continue to be available.The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which oversees a chunk of the roughly $500 trillion global derivatives market and trading in Bitcoin futures, will “severely curtail” its operations with a shutdown, the agency said in a memo.The CFTC would halt most of the functions of its enforcement unit, including starting new actions against alleged wrongdoers. About 10 percent of its total workforce of 675 would remain on the job.The agency would stop rule-making work and all functions of the press offices and the unit in charge of dealing with Congress and international issues. It would, however, continue vital oversight of markets, clearinghouses, and intermediaries and deal with pressing open and active litigation cases.