Holiday gas stations in Sioux Falls set to undergo rebranding to Circle K

Various Holiday gas stations and convenience stores are set to undergo a rebranding to another popular gas station chain.

Twelve Holiday stations will be rebranded to Circle K, according to a news release sent out by the company. The rebrand has been in the works since 2017 when Circle K's parent company Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. acquired the gas station brand from the Erickson family.

The rebranding will impact the exterior of the stores, according to the release. Inside, employee uniforms, products and programs have already been introduced.

More: South Dakota has some of the lowest gas prices in the nation. Why is that?

Work has already begun on the store at 7125 West 26th Street and will wrap up near the end of April, according to the release.

Another store located at 1731 South Cliff Avenue will be torn down and rebuilt as a new Circle K location. It's set to open during the summer, according to the release.

The Sioux Falls stores are the first Holiday gas stations to be converted to the Circle K brand, according to the release.

“We’re excited to begin a new era in Sioux Falls as Circle K while continuing to build on the proud Holiday heritage in this community,” said Gary Brant, Vice President of Operations for ACT.

More: Here's where you can find the cheapest gas prices in Sioux Falls

Follow Annie Todd on Twitter @AnnieTodd96. Reach out to her with tips, questions and other community news at atodd@argusleader.com or give her a call at 605-215-3757.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls’ Holiday gas stations in to rebrand as Circle K