Small, affordable gadgets that make great stocking stuffers

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·8 min read

Even if you’re not the type to hang stockings during the holidays, you can probably appreciate the simplicity of a small gift. Not only are they portable, but they can also be easier on your wallet than, say, a new game console or an unwieldy drone. If you’re struggling to come up with good stocking stuffers for a tech-savvy friend, we’ve gathered some of our favorite gadgets here. The best part: All of them come in at under $100.

Aukey 10,000mAh USB C Power Bank with Foldable Stand

Holiday Gift Guide: Aukey USB C Power Bank Wireless Portable Charger
Holiday Gift Guide: Aukey USB C Power Bank Wireless Portable Charger

A power bank is essential for a trip or long day at work when your phone’s putting in overtime. They’re also great gadgets for anyone not buying a new smartphone this year and in desperate need of a battery boost. This one from Aukey goes a step further than most portable packs with its built-in kickstand that makes it easy to use your phone while it’s charging. Pop that out and you can prop up your smartphone while charging it, making it more comfortable to watch videos and scroll social media. And with the bank’s assorted USB-A and USB-C ports, you can charge up to three devices at the same time.

Buy USB-C power bank with stand - $40

Logitech Pebble M350

Holiday Gift Guide: Logitech Pebble M350
Holiday Gift Guide: Logitech Pebble M350

Logitech’s Pebble M350 is one of the cutest wireless mice we’ve seen in a long time. And it’s made better by its endearing, compact design that actually feels quite comfortable while you’re using it. It’s quite comfortable to use for hours on end and it’s much quieter than other mice -- no annoying clicking noises here. You can connect it via Bluetooth to your laptop, or use the included USB receiver if you have a machine that has a USB-A port. You also won’t need to bring an extra charging cable with you; this mouse runs on a single AA battery and should last up to 18 months on a charge.

Buy Logitech Pebble at Amazon - $29 Buy Logitech Pebble at Walmart - $32

Amazon Echo Flex

Holiday Gift Guide: Amazon Echo Flex
Holiday Gift Guide: Amazon Echo Flex

The Echo Dot is small, but some people don’t even have space for that on their desk or countertop. That’s where the Echo Flex comes in: It’s a plug-in mini smart speaker that lets you talk to Alexa. We like that it has a built-in USB port, allowing you to charge mobile devices through it, and you can buy handy accessories for it including a night light attachment. Amazon even included the mic-mute button so, just like larger Echo speakers, you can disable Alexa whenever you need more privacy.

Buy Echo Flex at Amazon - $25

Roku Streaming Stick+

Holiday Gift Guide: Roku Streaming Stick+
Holiday Gift Guide: Roku Streaming Stick+

Roku’s Streaming Stick+ is one of the easiest ways to watch 4K content anywhere you go. We’ve long recommended it for its portability and ease of use. It can stream TV shows and movies from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and others, and it helps that Roku also has one of the most extensive catalogs of free-to-stream content you can find in the Roku Channel. Not only are there movies and TV shows free to watch, but there’s also live news and other programming from the likes of ABC News, Cheddar and others.

Buy Streaming Stick+ at Amazon - $48 Buy Streaming Stick+ at Walmart - $48

Amazon Kindle

Holiday Gift Guide: Amazon Kindle
Holiday Gift Guide: Amazon Kindle

Amazon’s regular Kindle is just small enough to fit into a stocking and it’s one of the most useful gadgets you can get. Sure, it’s easy to read books and articles on your smartphone, but the Kindle’s e-paper display with adjustable front light is much easier on your eyes, especially in the evening when you want to be careful about excessive amounts of blue light. It holds thousands of books, works with Audible when paired with Bluetooth headphones and lasts weeks (yes, weeks) on a charge. It’s easily the best piece of tech to get a bookworm or someone who wants to read more on the regular.

Buy Kindle at Amazon - $90

Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Ethernet Hub

Holiday Gift Guide: Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Ethernet Hub
Holiday Gift Guide: Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Ethernet Hub

Many people have been perfecting their home offices ever since quarantine orders went into effect. If someone on your list works primarily on a laptop and doesn’t have a ton of space to spare, Anker’s PowerExpand+ can make it easier for them to be productive. Plugging it into just one USB-C port gives you a bunch of other options including two USB-A connections, an HDMI socket and an Ethernet jack. We particularly like that the 7-in-1 model includes an Ethernet port, but if your giftee relies solely on WiFi, you could opt for the similar 5-in-1 hub that forgoes wired internet access.

Buy PowerExpand+ hub at Amazon - $40 Buy PowerExpand+ hub at Walmart - $40

Yubico Yubikey 5C NFC

Holiday Gift Guide: Yubico Yubikey 5C NFC
Holiday Gift Guide: Yubico Yubikey 5C NFC

You may not think of a security key as a good gift, but it’s one of those practical gadgets that gets used a hell of a lot more than other trinkets. Yubico’s YubiKey 5C NFC is one of its latest devices and it lets you securely log in and authenticate by either tapping the key to your NFC-capable device or by plugging it into the device’s USB-C port. If this is your giftee’s first time using a key like this, Yubico has a bunch of app-specific instructions for connecting the key to programs like Gmail, 1Password, Duo Mobile and others on its website. The company makes a bunch of keys that support all types of USB connectors, but getting the USB-C model future-proofs the gadget for a bit. (And since most smartphones support NFC nowadays, you’ll be in the clear.)

Buy YubiKey 5C NFC at Yubico - $55

SanDisk Dual Drive Luxe

Holiday Gift Guide: SanDisk Dual Drive Luxe
Holiday Gift Guide: SanDisk Dual Drive Luxe

It can be all too easy to fill up the storage space on your mobile device with photos, apps or documents. SanDisk’s Dual Drive Luxe is an easy way to get more space without spending hundreds on a hardware upgrade. The “luxe” part comes from its all-metal enclosure and it truly does feel more substantial than SanDisk’s Dual Drive Go, which otherwise has the same swivel design. The Luxe has USB-C and USB-A connectors, making it compatible with old and new gadgets alike. And if you’re using it with a mobile device, the accompanying app gives you a convenient way to set up automatic backups and organize the data you’re moving to the drive.

Buy Dual Drive Luxe (128GB) at Amazon - $22.50

Prive Revaux Blue light blocking glasses

Holiday Gift Guide: Prive Revaux Blue light blocking glasses
Holiday Gift Guide: Prive Revaux Blue light blocking glasses

You or someone you know is probably already spending too much time on their smartphone or tablet. Then 2020 hit and that time increased dramatically. Blue light blocking glasses can help ease the eye fatigue that comes with too much gadget use, particularly at night, and I’ve particularly come to love Prive Revaux’s specs.

Yes, you can find cheap blue light blockers pretty much everywhere now, but the Prive Revaux’s frames are not only more stylish than most but they’re also more sturdy. Most of its frames are made of Italian acetate and they don’t feel as if they’ll snap if you apply even the slightest amount of pressure. You can also customize the amount of magnification you need if you’re using them as readers in addition to blue light blockers. While you can grab a single pair for around $30, QVC has a solid bundle that gives you two pairs for under $50.

Buy Prive Revaux glasses (2-pack) at QVC - $46

PopSocket PopGrip

Holiday Gift Guide: PopSocket PopGrip
Holiday Gift Guide: PopSocket PopGrip

These circular stickies are popular for many reasons. Not only do they make it easy to one-hand hold and prop up your smartphone but you can also remove them without fuss. That means you can switch them out depending on your style preferences, or just take the PopSocket off when you don’t need it.

And PopSockets are an ultimate stocking stuffer thanks to their small size but also thanks to their affordable price. You can find basic PopGrips in most stores for $10, but beware of knock-offs. I’ve tried a couple and they’re just not as good as the original PopGrips, mostly due to weak adhesive or complicated “popping” mechanisms. If you want something more unique, you can opt for specialized designs (or custom-made ones) by ordering directly from the company.

Buy PopSocket at Amazon - $10 Buy PopSocket at Walmart - $10

Smart Dog Smart Touch door opener

Holiday Gift Guide: Smart Dog Touchless door opener
Holiday Gift Guide: Smart Dog Touchless door opener

Is this a gadget in the traditional sense? Not really, but it’s a piece of technology anyone could use right now. The pandemic isn’t disappearing once the clock strikes midnight on the last day of 2020. We’ll all need to stay vigilant about our health (and that of others), and one way to do that is by keeping your hands clean. This accessory from Smart Dog lets you open doors, press buttons and interact with touchscreens without using your hands, thereby protecting you from the dirt and disease often spread in public spaces. It certainly won’t replace regular hand-washing, but it will help you keep them cleaner for longer when you must leave the house.

Buy Smart Touch door opener (2-pack) at Amazon - $10

Latest Stories

  • Sources say outgoing Democratic Rep. Max Rose is mulling run for NYC mayor

    After losing his House seat, Staten Island congressman Max Rose has begun laying the groundwork for a potential mayoral campaign in New York City.

  • Will Trump and Fox News turn from allies to enemies?

    Is the nation's most influential news network primed to be added to President Trump's long list of adversaries?

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • U.S. drug charges against former Mexican defense minister are dropped

    A federal judge on Wednesday granted a U.S. government request to drop drug charges against former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos and return him to Mexico, a move Mexico said would restore trust in the countries' severely strained security ties. The dismissal came one day after a surprise announcement by U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero that the U.S. case would end, just one month after being announced. Cienfuegos, 72, was Mexico's defense minister from 2012 to 2018 under former President Enrique Pena Nieto.

  • Joe Biden has picked his Treasury Secretary, but he won't say who it is yet. Here are 3 people reportedly in the running.

    The front-runners for the role of President-elect Joe Biden's Treasury Secretary reportedly include Lael Brainard, Roger Ferguson and Janet Yellen.

  • My Cousin Vinny director responds to Rudy Giuliani

    "I regard Giuliani's praise of ‘My Cousin Vinny’ as generous from the man who is currently giving the Comedy Performance of the Year," director Jonathan Lynn told The Hollywood Reporter

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com U.S. executes 8th inmate this year, after Justice Barrett, other Supreme Court conservatives lift stay 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • President-elect Joe Biden approaches 80 million votes

    President-elect Joe Biden's winning tally is approaching a record 80 million votes as Democratic bastions continue to count ballots and the 2020 election cracks turnout records.

  • Judge halts federal execution after lawyers contract virus

    A federal judge is temporarily blocking the federal government’s plan to execute the first female death row inmate in almost six decades after her attorneys contracted the coronavirus visiting her in prison. The order, handed down Thursday by U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, prohibits the federal Bureau of Prisons from carrying out Lisa Montgomery’s execution before the end of the year. Montgomery’s attorneys had sought to delay the execution in order to file a clemency petition on her behalf.

  • An attorney leading Trump's attempt to subvert the election results is a longtime QAnon supporter

    Powell has made groundless claims of a plot to steal the election from Trump. It is not the first time she's spread conspiracy theories.

  • Sweaty Rudy Giuliani suffers hair malfunction in latest bizarre press conference

    Trump’s personal lawyer was trying to drum up interest in tales of election rigging – but viewers were drawn to the drama on his headOn 7 November, the day the presidential election was called for Joe Biden, former New York mayor turned Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani addressed the media at a landscaping company between a sex shop and a crematorium on Philadelphia’s industrial fringe.For two weeks, as the Trump campaign continued to claim without evidence that the election had been stolen, America wondered if Giuliani could possibly ever top that.On Thursday, he gave it a damned good try.A day after his claims of massive voter fraud fell flat in a Pennsylvania court room, Giuliani staged another press conference, this time in slightly more salubrious surrounds, at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington DC. But it did not go well.First, while claiming Republican poll observers had been kept too far away from ballot counters in Philadelphia, a key Trump claim in a vital state which like others fell to Biden, Giuliani attempted to recite a scene from My Cousin Vinny, an Oscar-winning comedy from 1992.“Did you all watch My Cousin Vinny? You know the movie? It’s one of my favorite law movies, because he comes from Brooklyn,” he said.Giuliani, who also comes from Brooklyn, tried to sum up a key plot point from Jonathan Lynn’s film, in which Joe Pesci’s personal injury lawyer, hitherto out of his depth in a murder trial, manages to discredit a key witness by proving her vision to be impaired.“And when the nice lady said she saw …” Giuliani said, switching into a very rough approximation of Pesci’s Brooklyn accent. “And then he says to her, ‘How many fingers do I … How many fingers do I got up? And she says three. Oh, she was too far away to see it was only two.“These people [the poll observers] were further away than My Cousin Vinny was from the witness. They couldn’t see a thing,” he added, apparently drawing a line between the movie scene and claims about the problems faced by poll observers in Philadelphia.So far, so predictably surreal. But things got stickier.As Giuliani sweated in front of journalists, streaks of what appeared to be dark hair dye began to run down his face. The internet noticed, of course, and jokes and ridicule spread.Worse still for the Trump campaign, the audio feed from the press conference suddenly included unknown persons asking “Can they hear us on the stream?” and discussing “Rudy’s hair dye dripping down his face”.Eventually, the feed was taken down. But Giuliani is nothing if not a trooper for Trump. After mopping back the tarry rivulets, he raised his voice to make his point to the reporters in the room.“I don’t know what you need to wake you up, to do your job and inform the American people, whether you like it or not, of the things they need to know!” he said. “This is real! It’s not made up! There’s nobody here who engages in fantasies.”After the former mayor stood back, continuing to mop his forehead, Trump lawyer Sidney Powell took over the offensive.She claimed to have identified “massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba and likely China in the interference with our elections here in the United States”.By that point, the unsubstantiated claim barely seemed bizarre.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • Trump Fed nominee Shelton faces more difficult road to confirmation

    On Tuesday, the Republican-controlled Senate failed to muster the required votes to move her nomination ahead in the confirmation process. Shelton has come under fire for inconsistent, controversial views, including an embrace of the gold standard and a shifting stance on interest rates as control of the White House passed from Democrat Barack Obama to Trump. When the Senate comes back in session, on Nov. 30, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could call another vote.

  • South Carolina schedules execution but doesn't have drugs

    The state of South Carolina has scheduled what could be its first execution in nearly a decade, but corrections officials say they don't have any lethal injection drugs to carry it out. The State Supreme Court set a Dec. 4 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 55-year-old man who has spent 19 years on death row after he was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg. The condemned man’s attorneys are seeking to stay the execution, citing the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic to those involved in the execution and its witnesses.

  • Progressive groups warn Biden that giving White House roles to anyone with Google ties, including its former CEO Eric Schmidt, would 'alienate' the nation

    The 14 progressive groups told Biden they "want to ensure that the internet isn't dominated by a handful of corporations," such as Google.

  • Venezuelan oil union leader detained as government crackdown continues

    Venezuelan authorities arrested oil workers' union leader Eudis Girot, other union officials said on Thursday, as the government's crackdown on dissent at troubled state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela continued. Girot, the executive director of the FUTPV union and an outspoken critic of PDVSA's management, wrote in a tweet on Wednesday evening that authorities had arrived at his residence with an arrest order. Jose Bodas, another union leader, said on Thursday that Girot had been arrested, and demanded his release.

  • US hits Iran with new sanctions as Pompeo defends strategy

    The United States hit Iran with new sanctions on Wednesday, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the case that undoing the actions of the Trump administration would be foolish and dangerous. The Treasury and State departments announced they had targeted a leading Iranian charity and numerous of its affiliates for human rights violations. At the same time, Pompeo released a statement titled “The Importance of Sanctions on Iran,” which argued that the Trump administration's moves against Iran made the world safer and should not be reversed.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them