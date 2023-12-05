Holiday guide: Cool, unique gift ideas to buy for Kentucky bourbon, whiskey lovers

Looking for a different yet cool and unique gift idea for a Kentucky bourbon collector?

You can probably skip whiskey stones, those freeze-able rocks you can use to chill your pour without watering it down. If they want them, they probably already have them.

Of course the top choice is probably going to be a special premium bottle and bourbon gift guides are a good place for help with that.

Or maybe you’ll get lucky and win a chance to buy a bottle of Pappy.

But let’s be honest, if they are a serious bourbon connoisseur, they likely already have a special bottle on their wish list. So, how about really surprising them with a one-of-kind present? This list and guide of ideas for special bourbon gifts, all of which are drinkable, is sure to make your present stand out.

For the holidays, J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery in Frankfort let customers select and customize bottles for gifts.

J. Mattingly 1845 holiday bottling

J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery, now in Frankfort, will let you pick our your bourbon, your spiffy wax treatment (festive options are available), your bottle and even your own label. Prices for the custom bottles start at $155 for a 750 mL bottle.

You can make reservations and come in person or order online at jmattingly1845.com.

All orders placed by Dec. 8 will arrive by Christmas Eve. Orders placed after Dec. 8 will be filled and shipped out as soon as possible but not guaranteed prior to December 24.

An option to have a gift box and branded card will be offered to ensure a memento can be wrapped for gift giving.

You can select your bourbon then customize bottles for special gifts at J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery, now in Frankfort.

“Whether you’re able to visit us in person in Frankfort to blend your own custom bottle or order it online using our pre-selected mash bills, the J. Mattingly elves will craft your personalized whiskey, allowing you to choose ‘one hell of a pick’ for yourself or for your friends, family or business associates this holiday season,” said Harry Richart, president of J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery.

Fred Minnick’s tasting kit

Whiskey expert Fred Minnick teamed with Blind Barrels for a limited release box: Fred Minnick Blind Whiskey Tasting Kit. For $79.99 you get samples of bourbons curated by Minnick, from three different states, with a sample of them blended together.

The Fred Minnick Blind Whiskey Tasting Kit offers people the ability to experience a one-of-a-kind spirits tasting with a professional from the comfort of home.

This is a home version of Minnick’s popular blind live whiskey tastings, done across the country, where he samples and guides you through the differences in each whiskey.

Order online at blindbarrels.com.

Blue Run bourbon gift calendar

Blue Run Spirits has a first-ever Blue Run Holiday Gift Calendar and comes with 12 bourbon-inspired gifts and available in limited quantities as a gift with purchase of Blue Run High Rye bourbon starting Dec 12 at bluerunspirits.com/shop/holiday-calendar.

The Kentucky bourbon company is doing the calendar in addition to its 12 Days of Bourbon series of limited edition single barrels of barrel-proof bourbons with unique profiles. Sales of those went live Dec. 1.

Blue Run Spirits is giving away a holiday gift calendar with the purchase of its High Rye bourbon, but you’ll have to be fast: Only the first 10 orders on four days get the calendar.

Beginning on the final day, you could get the calendar, which includes a full bottle of Blue Run High Rye bourbon to give a loved one, a variety of samples from the 2023 12 Days of Bourbon expressions, tasting glasses, a flask, an ornament, and steak service for two, if you’re quick.

According to a news release, the first 10 people to purchase High Rye bourbon ($99) each day at 9 a.m. EST from Dec. 12-Dec. 15 also get the calendar. Available in select states as supplies last.