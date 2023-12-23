Have a holiday hangover? Boise bartenders suggest these morning drinks to cure a headache

It’s the holidays, and you’re home with family or taking some time off work. For many, it’s the perfect excuse to crack open a cold one and enjoy a drink (or six).

Your only problem? The hangover in the morning is going to hurt.

It’s a common myth that drinking more alcohol in the morning can help soothe the hangover. While it may minimize your hangover symptoms in the moment, it’s only going to prolong the hangover once it arrives in full force later that day.

Regardless, if you still fancy a little of the hair of the dog that bit you, we’ve got you covered. The Idaho Statesman talked to bartenders across bars in downtown Boise and asked them for their best drinks to help “cure” a hangover.

The following drinks are personal suggestions from bartenders and are not served at that bar unless otherwise noted.

Sam Pence, Solid Grill & Bar

Irish Coffee

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

1.5 ounces Irish whiskey

6 ounces hot coffee

2 ounces lightly whipped cream

Sprinkle shaved dark chocolate

“The best thinking for a hangover is electrolytes. For most people, I’ll get the biggest glass I can find and load it up with water, cranberry juice, muddled lemon and lime, and add some salt,” Pence told the Statesman.

“If they absolutely want a cocktail, an Irish coffee can do the trick,” he continued. “Caffeine gets your metabolism working faster and can help you process the alcohol quicker, but you also run the risk of making the headache worse.”

You can follow Pence’s mixology social media accounts on Instagram, TikTok and Threads.

Emily Austin, Double Tap Pub

Bloody mary

2 ounces Tito’s vodka

1-2 tablespoons Sun Orchard fresh bloody mary mix

Splash pineapple juice

Tajin seasoning rim

A bloody mary can be ordered from Double Tap Pub.

Akayla John, Double Tap Pub

Chai Me

4 ounces Chai tea

1 ounce vanilla vodka

0.5 ounces half-and-half cream

0.25 ounces Buttershots

1 tablespoon honey

Cinnamon stick

Orange slice

Cody Meurer, Bittercreek Alehouse

Bloody mary

2 ounces vodka

1-2 tablespoons tomato juice

Demitri’s bloody mary mix

Tabasco sauce

“A shower beer,” Meurer added. “There’s nothing better than a hot shower and a cold beer at the same time.”

Jyllian Ahart, Matador

Michelada

10 ounces Dos Equis lager

2 ounces bloody mary mix

0.5 ounces Lime juice

Tajin seasoning rim

Lime wedge garnish

Michelada can be ordered from Matador.

J.D. Espinoza, The Mode Lounge

Rise and Shine

1 ounce brandied cherry juice

0.5 ounces lime juice

1 ounce whiskey

The Rise and Shine can be ordered from The Mode Lounge.

Karli Chistenson, Coa de Jima

Breakfast Shot

Jameson Irish Whiskey

Butterscotch liqueur

Orange juice back

Candied bacon on the side

Michelada

10 ounces Dos Equis lager

2 ounces Clamato juice

Sprinkle salt and pepper

Splash Worcestershire sauce

Splash Tabasco sauce

Tajin and Chamoy seasoning rim

The Breakfast Shot and Michelada can be ordered from Coa de Jima.

Erin Henretty, Bardenay

Sunday Morning Paper

1.5 ounces lemon vodka

1 ounce spicy bloody mary mix

1 ounce housemade sour beer

Tajin seasoning rim

Two olives

The Sunday Morning Paper can be ordered from Bardenay.

Jayda Phillips, The Wylder

True Grit

2 ounces Old Forester bourbon

0.75 ounces red pepper honey

0.75 ounces lemon juice

1 ounce simple syrup

The True Grit can be ordered from The Wylder.

Morgan Pratt, Fork

El Guapo

2 ounces Reposado tequila or mezcal

0.75 ounces simple syrup

4 lime wedges

5 cucumber slices

2 dashes hot sauce

1 pinch black pepper

Salted rim

“Muddle the limes and cucumbers with the simple syrup,” Pratt said. “Add all the other ingredients and shake with ice. Pour into a cocktail glass with a salted rim.”