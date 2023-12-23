Have a holiday hangover? Boise bartenders suggest these morning drinks to cure a headache
It’s the holidays, and you’re home with family or taking some time off work. For many, it’s the perfect excuse to crack open a cold one and enjoy a drink (or six).
Your only problem? The hangover in the morning is going to hurt.
It’s a common myth that drinking more alcohol in the morning can help soothe the hangover. While it may minimize your hangover symptoms in the moment, it’s only going to prolong the hangover once it arrives in full force later that day.
Regardless, if you still fancy a little of the hair of the dog that bit you, we’ve got you covered. The Idaho Statesman talked to bartenders across bars in downtown Boise and asked them for their best drinks to help “cure” a hangover.
The following drinks are personal suggestions from bartenders and are not served at that bar unless otherwise noted.
Sam Pence, Solid Grill & Bar
Irish Coffee
1 tablespoon light brown sugar
1.5 ounces Irish whiskey
6 ounces hot coffee
2 ounces lightly whipped cream
Sprinkle shaved dark chocolate
“The best thinking for a hangover is electrolytes. For most people, I’ll get the biggest glass I can find and load it up with water, cranberry juice, muddled lemon and lime, and add some salt,” Pence told the Statesman.
“If they absolutely want a cocktail, an Irish coffee can do the trick,” he continued. “Caffeine gets your metabolism working faster and can help you process the alcohol quicker, but you also run the risk of making the headache worse.”
Emily Austin, Double Tap Pub
Bloody mary
2 ounces Tito’s vodka
1-2 tablespoons Sun Orchard fresh bloody mary mix
Splash pineapple juice
Tajin seasoning rim
A bloody mary can be ordered from Double Tap Pub.
Akayla John, Double Tap Pub
Chai Me
4 ounces Chai tea
1 ounce vanilla vodka
0.5 ounces half-and-half cream
0.25 ounces Buttershots
1 tablespoon honey
Cinnamon stick
Orange slice
Cody Meurer, Bittercreek Alehouse
Bloody mary
2 ounces vodka
1-2 tablespoons tomato juice
Demitri’s bloody mary mix
Tabasco sauce
“A shower beer,” Meurer added. “There’s nothing better than a hot shower and a cold beer at the same time.”
Jyllian Ahart, Matador
Michelada
10 ounces Dos Equis lager
2 ounces bloody mary mix
0.5 ounces Lime juice
Tajin seasoning rim
Lime wedge garnish
Michelada can be ordered from Matador.
J.D. Espinoza, The Mode Lounge
Rise and Shine
1 ounce brandied cherry juice
0.5 ounces lime juice
1 ounce whiskey
The Rise and Shine can be ordered from The Mode Lounge.
Karli Chistenson, Coa de Jima
Breakfast Shot
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Butterscotch liqueur
Orange juice back
Candied bacon on the side
Michelada
10 ounces Dos Equis lager
2 ounces Clamato juice
Sprinkle salt and pepper
Splash Worcestershire sauce
Splash Tabasco sauce
Tajin and Chamoy seasoning rim
The Breakfast Shot and Michelada can be ordered from Coa de Jima.
Erin Henretty, Bardenay
Sunday Morning Paper
1.5 ounces lemon vodka
1 ounce spicy bloody mary mix
1 ounce housemade sour beer
Tajin seasoning rim
Two olives
The Sunday Morning Paper can be ordered from Bardenay.
Jayda Phillips, The Wylder
True Grit
2 ounces Old Forester bourbon
0.75 ounces red pepper honey
0.75 ounces lemon juice
1 ounce simple syrup
The True Grit can be ordered from The Wylder.
Morgan Pratt, Fork
El Guapo
2 ounces Reposado tequila or mezcal
0.75 ounces simple syrup
4 lime wedges
5 cucumber slices
2 dashes hot sauce
1 pinch black pepper
Salted rim
“Muddle the limes and cucumbers with the simple syrup,” Pratt said. “Add all the other ingredients and shake with ice. Pour into a cocktail glass with a salted rim.”