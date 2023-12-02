Holiday happenings all over Cooke County

Dec. 2—Festival of Trees

Presented by the Cooke County Heritage Society

Dec. 1-2, 4-8 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets $5

Santa Fe Depot Museum

605 E. California St. in Gainesville

PJ's and Pancakes with Santa

Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Santa Fe Depot Museum

605 E. California St. in Gainesville

Christmas Classic Car Show & Cruise in

Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thirty-Five and Liberty

4321 N I-35 in Gainesville

Christmas on the Square and Sanger Holiday Parade

Dec. 2 from noon to 9:30 p.m.

Sanger Downtown Square

Santa Saturdays

Pictures and Storytime with Santa

Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Grand Liberty Hall at Thirty-Five and Liberty

4321 N I-35 in Gainesville

Valley View Christmas Parade

Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.

Valley View Town Square

A Swingin' Christmas

Presented by Gainesville Swing Orchestra

Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets $10 for adults and $5 for youth

First State Bank Center for Performing Arts

1525 W. California St. in Gainesville

A Child this Day: A Cantata for Christmas

Presented by the North Central Texas Chorale

Featuring Gainesville Jr. High Choir members and Dolce Canto Children's Chorus of Cooke County

Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

Tickets $10 for adults and $7 for students

At Whaley United Methodist Church

701 Rosedale Dr. in Gainesville

Gainesville Christmas Parade

Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

California St.

A Grand Christmas

Concert by NCTC Chancellor Brent Wallace

Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

First State Bank Center for Performing Arts

1525 W. California St. in Gainesville

Downtown Gainesville Farmers Market

Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gainesville Farmers Market

215 W. Elm St.

Sanger High School Craft Show

Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

100 Indian Lane in Sanger

Winter Wonderland Ice Skating

Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General Admission $5

Kids 4 and Younger Free

Ages 5 and older $20 Activity Band

Visit with Santa from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Heritage Park Event Center

301 N. Ash St. in Muenster

Grand Opening of The Candyman Company

Dec. 9 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thirty-Five and Liberty

4321 N I-35 Frontage Road, Suite 275 in Gainesville

Historic Holiday Home Tour

Dec. 9 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets $20, available at the Morton Museum

Gainesville Historic District

Jingle and Mingle

Dec. 9

Downtown Gainesville

Santa at Cooke Co. Library Children's Class

Dec. 12 at 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville

Olde Tyme Radio Show Christmas Music Revue

Dec. 15 and 16 at 7 p.m.

Tickets $20 for adults and $10 for ages 12 and under

Butterfield Stage Players

201 S. Denton St. in Gainesville

Christmas Wine Walk

Dec. 16 from noon to 6 p.m.

Thirty-Five and Liberty

4321 N I-35 in Gainesville

Photos with Santa

Dec. 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Glenn Polk Chevy of Sanger

1405 N. Stemmons St. in Sanger

Photos with Santa

Dec. 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Glenn Polk Ford

4320 N I-35 in Gainesville

PJ's and Pancakes with Santa

Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Santa Fe Depot Museum

605 E. California St. in Gainesville

Santa Saturdays

Pictures and Storytime with Santa

Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Grand Liberty Hall at Thirty-Five and Liberty

4321 N I-35 in Gainesville

Santa at Cooke Co. Library Children's Class

Dec. 12 at 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville

Photos with Santa

Dec. 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Glenn Polk Chevy of Sanger

1405 N. Stemmons St. in Sanger

Photos with Santa

Dec. 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Glenn Polk Ford

4320 N I-35 in Gainesville