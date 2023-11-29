Holiday happenings all over Cooke County
Nov. 29—Candy Canes and Cocktails
A Festival of Trees Preview Event
Nov. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tickets $20
Santa Fe Depot Museum
605 E. California St. Gainesville
Festival of Trees
Presented by the Cooke County Heritage Society
Dec. 1-2, 4-8 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets $5
Santa Fe Depot Museum
605 E. California St. in Gainesville
PJ's and Pancakes with Santa
Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Santa Fe Depot Museum
605 E. California St. in Gainesville
Christmas Classic Car Show & Cruise in
Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thirty-Five and Liberty
4321 N I-35 in Gainesville
Christmas on the Square and Sanger Holiday Parade
Dec. 2 from noon to 9:30 p.m.
Sanger Downtown Square
Santa Saturdays
Pictures and Storytime with Santa
Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Grand Liberty Hall at Thirty-Five and Liberty
4321 N I-35 in Gainesville
Valley View Christmas Parade
Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.
Valley View Town Square
A Swingin' Christmas
Presented by Gainesville Swing Orchestra
Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets $10 for adults and $5 for youth
First State Bank Center for Performing Arts
1525 W. California St. in Gainesville
A Child this Day: A Cantata for Christmas
Presented by the North Central Texas Chorale
Featuring Gainesville Jr. High Choir members and Dolce Canto Children's Chorus of Cooke County
Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.
Tickets $10 for adults and $7 for students
At Whaley United Methodist Church
701 Rosedale Dr. in Gainesville
Gainesville Christmas Parade
Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.
California St.
A Grand Christmas
Concert by NCTC Chancellor Brent Wallace
Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.
First State Bank Center for Performing Arts
1525 W. California St. in Gainesville
Downtown Gainesville Farmers Market
Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Gainesville Farmers Market
215 W. Elm St.
Sanger High School Craft Show
Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
100 Indian Lane in Sanger
Winter Wonderland Ice Skating
Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
General Admission $5
Kids 4 and Younger Free
Ages 5 and older $20 Activity Band
Visit with Santa from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Heritage Park Event Center
301 N. Ash St. in Muenster
Grand Opening of The Candyman Company
Dec. 9 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thirty-Five and Liberty
4321 N I-35 Frontage Road, Suite 275 in Gainesville
Historic Holiday Home Tour
Dec. 9 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets $20, available at the Morton Museum
Gainesville Historic District
Jingle and Mingle
Dec. 9
Downtown Gainesville
Santa at Cooke Co. Library Children's Class
Dec. 12 at 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville
Olde Tyme Radio Show Christmas Music Revue
Dec. 15 and 16 at 7 p.m.
Tickets $20 for adults and $10 for ages 12 and under
Butterfield Stage Players
201 S. Denton St. in Gainesville
Christmas Wine Walk
Dec. 16 from noon to 6 p.m.
Thirty-Five and Liberty
4321 N I-35 in Gainesville
Photos with Santa
Dec. 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Glenn Polk Chevy of Sanger
1405 N. Stemmons St. in Sanger
Photos with Santa
Dec. 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Glenn Polk Ford
4320 N I-35 in Gainesville
