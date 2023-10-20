Holiday jet skids off runway in heavy rain at Leeds Bradford Airport

A holiday jet skidded off a runway as it came into land amid wet and windy conditions as Storm Babet swept the UK.

The TUI flight from Corfu "moved off the runway whilst landing" at Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) on Friday afternoon, the firm said.

The airport said it was working with emergency services to evacuate passengers safely.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said there were "no reported injuries or fires".

An LBA spokesperson said: "We can confirm TUI flight TOM3551 arriving from Corfu at LBA this afternoon has moved off the runway whilst landing.

"We are working with the airline, relevant operations teams and emergency authorities to address this situation and remove passengers from the aircraft safely."

The fire service said its "command unit has now been stood down".

Heavy rain has swept much of the UK with Storm Babet causing disruption across the country.

