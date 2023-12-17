Holiday light displays delight communities across Minnesota

Dec. 17—As the winter solstice approaches, and the nights grow cold and dark, communities throughout Minnesota have responded with dazzling arrays of holiday-themed light displays for their residents to enjoy.

The annual First City of Lights Celebration in

Bemidji

will run though Dec. 31, and includes locations such as Paul Bunyan Park, Lake Bemidji's South Shore and the entire downtown area. The

annual celebration will illuminate the community

with around 800,000 lights to kick off the holiday season and the annual First City of Lights Celebration. In addition, a holiday tour of homes provides a map and an invitation to drive through the community and view residents' displays.

For full event details, to donate to the First City of Lights Foundation or to register for activities, visit

firstcityoflights.org.

Where: Paul Bunyan Park, US-2 Old, Bemidji

When: Lights come on each night at about 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free.

You don't need to look very hard to notice Christmas cheer is in the air in

Detroit Lakes.

From public facilities like The Pavilion and city library to homes, many around town have gone all out on decorating this season.

From Nativity scenes in front yards to intricate lighting, there's bound to be something to get you in the holiday spirit. All you need to do is hop in your car and go for a short drive around town to see something festive.

Where: The Pavilion, Detroit Lakes

When: Through December.

Cost: Free.

The Bentleyville Tour of Lights in

Duluth

is a free walk-through light show, this year celebrating its 20th season. Patrons are invited to ride the

Bentleyville Shuttle Train

to avoid parking hassle for $10 round trip. Each year, the display grows and adds new lights, photo opportunities and opportunities to bring the family together. Santa and Mrs. Claus now skydive in on opening night, and fireworks mark the final night of each season.

Nonperishable food items and toys are collected each night for the Salvation Army. For more information, visit

bentleyvilleusa.org

.

Where: 700 Railroad St., Duluth

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; and 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through Dec. 26.

Cost: Free. Parking is $10 per vehicle.

Downtown Litchfield is ready for the holidays with the iconic downtown Christmas lights, often affectionately knows as "the glasses," and a walk-through light display in Central Park.

Where: Sibley Avenue, Litchfield

Cost: Free.

In addition,

residents at 527 S. Marshall Ave. provide a choreographed light show

for community members and visitors alike to enjoy. Drivers are encouraged to find a parking spot that does not impede neighbors from leaving their homes, tune their radio stations to 90.3, and watch the show.

Where: 527 Marshall S. Ave, Litchfield

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; and 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through Dec. 31.

Cost: Free.

Enjoy the thousands of

holiday lights in downtown Nisswa

daily from dusk until dawn until the end of January.

The downtown area and Nisswa Square — including businesses lining Main Street, near the Turtle Track and in the square, as well as the pocket park, gazebo and chamber building — light up every year the day after Thanksgiving during the

City of Lights Festival.

Motorists can see the spectacular display of lights when driving by on Highway 371, but it's worth a slower drive or walk through town to take it all in.

Where: Downtown Nisswa and Nisswa Square.

When: Dusk to dawn daily through January.

Cost: Free.

Christmas lights are on full display daily from dusk until dawn in Trailside Park in

Pequot Lakes,

lighting up seasonal decorations, trees and walkways into the new year.

The park is in downtown Pequot Lakes, bordered by Patriot Avenue, Main Street and Government Drive.

It is home to

the Mayor's Tree

, which was officially lit Dec. 9 during the 12th annual

Santa's Bobbin' Into Town event,

which also saw the

Light Up the Night lighted parade

through city streets.

Where: Trailside Park, Pequot Lakes.

When: Daily from dusk to dawn through Jan. 1.

Cost: Free.

Residents of

Perham

and visitors alike are invited to take a drive through city streets softly aglow with cheerful twinkling displays as December hits its stride.

Lights in the Pines,

now in its second year, is presented by Scouts Troop 321 and Arvig, and runs every Friday through Sunday until Dec. 23 at Perham Pioneer Village Grounds. The event includes walk-through light displays, campfires, hot cocoa and coffee, holiday treats, photo opportunities and plenty of holiday cheer.

And don't forget to talk a stroll downtown to see the lights and displays by local business owners.

Where: Perham Pioneer Village, 44239 CR-8, Perham

When: Fridays and Saturdays, 5 to 9 p.m., Sundays 5 to 8 p.m., through Dec. 23.

Cost: Freewill donations accepted.

The annual

Celebrate the Light of the World

holiday display, as it has since 2018, transforms Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar into a glowing and sparkling holiday wonderland full of trees, candy canes, characters and more.

The lights will shine and twinkle every night from 5 to 10 p.m. through New Year's Eve, weather permitting. The display is made up of more than 800,000 lights and dozens of display pieces.

The drive-thru display is free for all, though a freewill donation is collected for local charities.

For more information, visit

celebratethelight.net

.

Where: Robbins Island Regional Park, Highway 71 N., Willmar

When: Open nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31.

Cost: Free.