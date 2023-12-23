Holiday Lighted Boat Parade cruises through downtown Tampa on Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A beloved Christmastime event, the Holiday Lighted Boat Parade, returns to downtown Tampa on Saturday.

Nearly 300 boats, all decked out in lights, are expected to cruise down the Hillsborough River that evening, according to Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk.

“Going on for 15 years, and now it’s become the biggest boat parade in the west coast of Florida,” said David Devaney, Vice Chair of Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk.

Each year, spectators line the river along the Riverwalk and around the convention center to get a glimpse at the boats. The family-friendly event is full of Christmas cheer, but some participants take their holiday fun seriously.

“One of the things that really sets a lot of boats apart are I would say blow-ups, lots of lights, obviously music, and some people have live animals, like puppies,” said Christy Marsh, a regular participant in the parade, along with her husband, Mike.

Christy is into Christmas lights, while Mike is into boats. They get the chance to bring their passions together for the boat parade – and they have the trophies to show for it. Each year, participants’ vessels are put to the test to find the top three best-decorated boats.

In years past, the couple has had prehistoric and alien themes. For 2023, Christy says their boat will be “wild.”

“There are a lot of really fun themes and a lot of new surprises that I don’t think anyone will expect,” Christy said. “I can’t say any more, but there may be monkeys.”

The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

