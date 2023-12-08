Holiday Lights on the Fox, North Pole Experience, other things to do in Green Bay area this weekend

The Brown County Fairgrounds is again the site for a drive-thru holiday light display, although it's no longer Santa's Rock N Lights.

Also, this weekend, there is a celebration of Hmong culture as well as The North Pole Experience and a holiday market. In other words, you can find lots of holiday-related events for the whole family.

A car goes through a tunnel of lights at Santa's Rock N Lights Show on Dec. 2, 2020, at the Brown County Fairgrounds in De Pere. A similar drive-thru holiday lights display, Holiday Lights on the Fox, is being held at the fairgrounds this year.

Holiday Lights on the Fox

The Brown County Fairgrounds in De Pere is hosting a drive-thru holiday light show — Holiday Lights on the Fox. You can drive through a mile of lights and listen to classic holiday music.

The hours are 4:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, including Christmas and New Year’s Day. To pay, drive up to the cashier and pay $25 in cash or $30 by credit card. Entrance is based on first-come, first-service. Tune radio to 88.7 FM and listen to the music. Vehicles are limited to “regular size” cars, trucks, SUVs and minivans.

The fairgrounds are at 1500 Fort Howard Ave., De Pere. Email info@holidaylightsonthefox.com.

The North Pole Experience

The North Pole Experience, 1017 Waube Lane, Ashwaubenon, offers “an indoor walk-through, immersive holiday attraction for families.” Children can write letters to Santa and mail it in the Magic Mailbox. The experience includes a snowball pits, crafts, photos opportunities, hot chocolate and cookies.

The cost is $30-$38 per ticket depending on date and time. It is open Friday through Sunday up to Christmas Eve. The event lasts basically 45 minutes to 1 hour. Go online to book your event.

Downtown Holiday Market

More than 70 vendors are expected for this year’s Downtown Holiday Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the KI Convention Center, 333 Main St., Green Bay.

The event features live music, Santa and Mrs. Claus, holiday cooking demonstration. Free parking is available in the Main Street ramp, which connect to the KI center by the skywalk.

Heritage Hill hosts ‘A Fort Howard Christmas’

Celebrate “A Fort Howard Christmas” Friday and Saturday at Heritage Hill State Historical Park, 2640 S. Webster Ave., Allouez. The event run 5 to 9 p.m. each day.

Event-goers can walk through a lantern-lit park and warm up by a fire while listening to festive music. There will be food and drink available to purchase.

Dec. 8 includes a visit from Old World Santa, his reindeer and two elves.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for ages 6-17 and free for children 5 and younger.

It takes a big stage for the Dudley Birder Chorale and its guests to perform the annual Holiday Pops concerts at the Weidner Center.

Annual Holiday Pops concert features Dudley Birder Chorale

The Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College will present its "Holiday Pops" concert Friday and Saturday at The Weidner, 2420 Nicolet Drive, on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus.

The chorale will be joined by the Holiday Pops Orchestra, Birder Studio of Performing Arts, and NEWDO ballet.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $10 at ticketstaronline.com or 800-895-0071.

Green Bay Hmong Celebration

Green Bay Hmong residents will hold a celebration on Saturday at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, 1600 East Shore Drive, Green Bay. Doors open at 11 a.m.; the program beings at noon; lunch at 1 p.m.; and entertainment at 3 p.m. The event is cohosted by Hmong American United of Green Bay and the city of Green Bay.

The free event will include dance performances and a talent show.

Cookies & Cocoa with Santa

The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, 1660 East Shore Drive, will also host Cookies and Cocoa with Santa from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. You can write him a letter, decorate cookies and have some hot cocoa. Registration is encouraged at billijo.baneck@greenbaywi.gov or 920-448-3308. Cost is $3.

Breakfast with Santa

From 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday you can have brunch and get your picture taken with Santa at Hagemeister Park, 325 N. Washington St. To reserve a spot, call 920-884-9909 or go to hagemeisterpark.com. Cost is $16 adults, $10 ages 5-12 and free for 4 and younger.

Ongoing events

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Holiday lights, North Pole Experience, other things to do this weekend