Holiday lights map 2023

Dec. 15—A Superior man who was in an overnight standoff with deputies in October has pleaded not guilty and has been set for a four-day trial in April.

Michael David Turner, 43, pleaded not guilty Friday morning to second-degree assault, second-degree burglary, third-degree assault, violation of a mandatory protection order, menacing, two counts of child abuse, false imprisonment, obstruction of telephone service, criminal mischief and harassment.

Turner is set for trial on April 22 and a motions hearing on April 1. He is currently in custody on a $750,000 bond.

Turner was wanted on multiple felony warrants in relation to a Sept. 30 incident.

According to a Boulder County Sheriff's Office release, shortly after 5 p.m. Oct. 25 deputies responded to Turner's home in the 2300 block of Rock Creek Parkway. Turner quickly barricaded himself inside the residence leading deputies to evacuate neighboring homes for safety.

At 5:30 a.m. Oct. 26, Turner was arrested and transported to a local hospital for medical clearance before being booked into Boulder County Jail.