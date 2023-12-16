Holiday lights map 2023

Nicky Andrews, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.
Dec. 15—A Superior man who was in an overnight standoff with deputies in October has pleaded not guilty and has been set for a four-day trial in April.

Michael David Turner, 43, pleaded not guilty Friday morning to second-degree assault, second-degree burglary, third-degree assault, violation of a mandatory protection order, menacing, two counts of child abuse, false imprisonment, obstruction of telephone service, criminal mischief and harassment.

Turner is set for trial on April 22 and a motions hearing on April 1. He is currently in custody on a $750,000 bond.

Turner was wanted on multiple felony warrants in relation to a Sept. 30 incident.

According to a Boulder County Sheriff's Office release, shortly after 5 p.m. Oct. 25 deputies responded to Turner's home in the 2300 block of Rock Creek Parkway. Turner quickly barricaded himself inside the residence leading deputies to evacuate neighboring homes for safety.

At 5:30 a.m. Oct. 26, Turner was arrested and transported to a local hospital for medical clearance before being booked into Boulder County Jail.

