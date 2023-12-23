Holiday lights map 2023

Dec. 22—A man who pleaded guilty to setting a Louisville police car on fire in 2021 was sentenced to eight years in prison Friday.

Derrick Allison, 37, pleaded guilty on Oct. 31 to second-degree arson — damage of $100 or more. On Friday, Boulder District Court Judge Patrick Butler sentenced Allison to eight years in prison on the arson charge, with 870 days of credit for time served.

During the hearing, Butler also sentenced Allison to four years in prison on a separate drug case, but the sentence will be served concurrent with the eight-year term. Two other cases, which involved obstructing a peace officer and felony trespass, were closed out with time served.

The stipulated sentencing range in the arson case was four to 11 years in prison. In sentencing, Boulder County District Deputy Attorney Ryan Day requested nine years while defense attorney Eric Zale requested a sentence in the lower range. While addressing the court, Allison requested a sentence of four years.

During his statement to the court, Allison pointed to specific "untruths" in the pre-sentence investigation before being interrupted by Butler.

"Why do you think that somehow makes it look better for you?" Butler said. "How is that helping you?"

He continued, "This isn't about arguing facts and I'm happy to hear anything you say, but when you're sitting there arguing the facts it doesn't come across as you're accepting responsibility for your actions."

Allison responded, "I want to be seen in the best light. I take responsibility but I want to be judged on the truth."

After a short break, Allison readdressed the court and said that during the period he committed the crimes, he was taking four prescribed medications that each elevated his serotonin levels, causing him to suffer from "serotonin poisoning." Allison said he was smiling in his booking photo due to his high serotonin levels.

"My regret and remorse is sincere," Allison said. "I apologize from the bottom of my heart to those affected, the people of Colorado, Louisville first responders and anyone scared by my actions."

His mother addressed the court supporting this argument and said his family noticed signs of mental illness and "off the wall" comments on Facebook which a doctor she spoke with believed were related to schizophrenia.

Day said he didn't believe the serotonin poisoning to be a credible excuse and described Allison's accountability in the case to be a "mixed bag."

"These cases together were both extremely serious and occurred rapidly over a period of time," Day said.

Zale said he can't say for certain if Allison's actions were due to serotonin poisoning but said after spending a lot of time with Allison he knows Allison is confused why he acted "like this" but takes responsibility.

"There was a lot going on in his life," Zale said. "I think its important for the court to understand that he is taking responsibility."

Allison said while serving time he's read 78 books, studied the law and the Bible. He said once released he plans to write a book about his experience with the American criminal justice system, partake in bi-weekly mental health treatment to prevent recidivism and invest in friendships.

"His actions in this case impacted not only those involved, but our community," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in statement. "Today's sentence is certainly appropriate. The investigators and prosecutors worked hard to identify this individual and to make sure that he was held responsible for his actions."

His co-defendant Johnny Holden pleaded guilty in August 2022 to one count of second-degree arson and was sentenced to community corrections. Holden also pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance in a separate Boulder County case.