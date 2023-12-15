Holiday lights map 2023

Dec. 14—Broomfield police issued a shelter-in-place alert to those in the area of the Ten 30 and 49 Apartments on Wednesday night after responding to a call of possible family violence that involved a gun.

According to Broomfield police spokeswoman Rachel Haslett, the incident moved from the apartment complex to outside on 10th Avenue and one person had a gun. The police issued the shelter-in-place alert out of an abundance of caution while they de-escalated the situation. One person was arrested.

No injuries were reported, according to Haslett.