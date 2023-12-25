Holiday lights map 2023

Dec. 24—Colorado State Patrol troopers and Boulder County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a fatal highway shooting that resulted in the closure of the westbound lane on U.S. 36.

At about 11:40 a.m., Colorado State Patrol responded to the area of U.S. 36 and McCaslin Boulevard to assist a motorist, according to a news release. When the trooper approached the vehicle, he noticed bullet holes in the window, backed away, and radioed for additional officers.

Deputies from Boulder County Sheriff's Office arrived to assist and convinced the driver to step out of the vehicle and place his firearm down on the car, according to the release.

According to the release, once additional officers arrived on the scene, the individual picked up his weapon off the car and aimed it at law enforcement. The individual was shot by authorities and died at the scene.

No injuries were sustained by the officer, although a piece of the officer's equipment was struck by gunfire.

The release did not say how many officers fired or if the suspect got off any shots.

All of the officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the Boulder County Investigation Team.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released by the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

Westbound lanes of U.S. 36 were closed during the investigation, causing severe traffic delays heading into Boulder for much of the day Sunday.