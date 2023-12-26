Holiday lights map 2023

Dec. 25—Erie was officially established on Nov. 16, 1874, but many town staff, departments and local organizations are gearing up to celebrate the sesquicentennial (150-year) anniversary all year long.

The festivities begin with a mini-museum at Erie Town Hall, 645 Holbrook St., displaying a collection of historic documents, records and artifacts throughout January. Ashley Burger, communications and marketing manager, said the museum is arranged to walk someone through the story of how the town came to be. She added that the museum will display historical street signs, mining coins, the schoolbook from the Lincoln School and more.

The mini-museum will be open all January, and specific museum hours are available at erieco.gov/2254/150th-Anniversary.

"We also realized early on that there is much more to the town than the government side of things, so we sought out other organizations to be a part of the project, too," Burger said.

Burger said that many town departments and divisions are working on celebrating the event next year, but they also wanted to include other town organizations that are heavily involved in the community. Some events include the Erie Chamber of Commerce's Business Bonanza event in February, local nonprofit Being Better Neighbors is working with the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion division to highlight the voices of historically marginalized communities in June, and more.

Residents can look forward to the Tree Board's event in April as well, Burger said. As part of the town's annual Arbor Day/Earth Day event, the Tree Board will give away 150 trees to residents.

Burger said that many event details are still being finalized, but updates and the full list of activities are available at erieco.gov/2254/150th-Anniversary.